Latest update January 16th, 2018 7:04 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

National Tourism Policy drafted to boost sector

Jan 16, 2018 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 16, 2018

The Ministry of Business, Tourism Department has drafted a National Tourism Policy to guide and improve the local tourism sector.

Hon. Dominic Gaskin, Minister of Business.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), said while the policy has not yet been approved by the cabinet; the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has been adhering to the policy’s action plan, since 2016, as it conducts its various programmes.

The Minister explained that the policy is a comprehensive document which covers several areas that ‘will guide and enhance the sector’. He noted emphasis will be placed on human resources, and training will be done to improve the local service industry, to bring it on par with other developed countries.

“Training is an important component of what the GTA does. Last year they would have trained hundreds of persons from various establishments in different aspects of the tourism services”, Gaskin highlighted. He added that the policy will also focus on developing new activities in the country, investment, and marketing of industries in the tourism sector. The national tourism policy is expected to guide the leisure industry for the next two decades.

During the 2018 budget debate, it was highlighted by Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan that growth in the tourism sector for 2017 had increased by a 5.7 percent when compared to 2016. A total of 170,322 was recorded for visitor arrivals between the months of January to September 2017.

According to Minister Jordan, as the economy undergoes rapid developments in the coming years; additional visits stemming from the hosting of international exhibitions, conferences, and shows, will stimulate growth in the hospitality subsector and the wider tourism sector.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Leonora Diagnostic Centre’s maternity ward to be commissioned soon

Leonora Diagnostic Centre’s maternity ward to be commissioned soon

Jan 16, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 16, 2018 The Leonora Diagnostic Centre, in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara), will be commissioning a new state-of-the-art maternity ward in March this year. This was disclosed by Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran during a recent interview...
Read More
ECD drainage pumps to be completed for May/June rains – CEO NDIA

ECD drainage pumps to be completed for May/June...

Jan 16, 2018

Barter App ‘Swopp’ to be launched soon

Barter App ‘Swopp’ to be launched soon

Jan 16, 2018

Exxon’s service provider donates school supplies to Lusignan Primary

Exxon’s service provider donates school...

Jan 16, 2018

City vending to be regularised with establishment of database

City vending to be regularised with establishment...

Jan 16, 2018

Guyana’s Fourth round CFATF evaluations dependent on SOCU’s success -Dr. Sittlington

Guyana’s Fourth round CFATF evaluations...

Jan 16, 2018

GCAA’s ADS-B systems awaiting IP address to become operational

GCAA’s ADS-B systems awaiting IP address to...

Jan 16, 2018

“Move away from dependency syndrome” – Min. Allicock to NTC

“Move away from dependency syndrome” – Min....

Jan 16, 2018

National Tourism Policy drafted to boost sector

National Tourism Policy drafted to boost sector

Jan 16, 2018

First Lady tours newly expanded Doobay Medical Centre -facility aims to provide wider range of medical services

First Lady tours newly expanded Doobay Medical...

Jan 16, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,369,175 hits