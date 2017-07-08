Latest update July 8th, 2017 1:11 PM

National Weather Forecast for July 8, 2017

All Regions can expect cloudy skies with light to moderate showers and isolated thundershowers; conditions are likely to improve over some coastal areas during the afternoon.  Rainfall is expected to range between 5.0 mm and 30.0 mm (0.20 in and 1.2 in) over coastal areas; other locations can expect values between 10.0 mm and 50.0 mm (0.40 in and 2.0 in).

Water accumulation/or flooding are likely in low lying areas and those with poor drainage; hilly areas are likely to experience possible landslides.

Temperatures are expected to range between 27.0 to 33.0°C

Wind Condition: Southeasterly to Northeasterly at 04 to 8 m/s; strong winds can be expected before and during heavy downpours.

Low Tide will be at 09:49 hours at a height of 0.60 of a meter

High Tide will be at 16:00 hours at a height of 2.63 meters                                                                                         

MODERATE TO ROUGH SEAS WITH WAVES REACHING HEIGHTS OF 2.5 TO 3.0 METERS IN OPEN WATERS

Above normal high tides is in effect until Thursday July 13, 2017.

Weather Outlook for the next four (4) days across Guyana

Sunday and Monday: Partly cloudy and sunny skies with scattered showers can be expected throughout Guyana; some inland and interior locations can expect isolated thundershowers during the afternoon. Rainfall is expected to range between 0.0 mm and 25.0 mm (0.0 in and 1.0 in) within a 24hrs period.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Cloudy skies with light to moderate showers and isolated thundershowers can be expected throughout Guyana; conditions are expected to improve over some coastal areas during the afternoon.  Rainfall is expected to range between 5.0 mm and 40.0 mm (0.20 in and 1.6 in) within a 24hrs period.

The sun will set at 18:12 hrs.

