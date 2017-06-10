National Weather Forecast for June 10, 2017

Overcast skies with rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some heavy intensity rainfall may be observed during the afternoon.

Rainfall is expected between 0.0 mm to 50.0 mm (0 to 1.97 inch)

Water accumulation/flooding may be observed in poor drainage and low laying areas

Wind Conditions: Mostly light to breezy at times

Low Tide: 10:45 hours, height of 0.58 of a meter

High Tide: 16:53 hours, height of 2.68 meters

MODERATE TO ROUGH SEAS, WAVE HEIGHTS BETWEEN 2.0 TO 2.5 METERS IN OPEN WATER

Above normal high tides are in effect and will continue until Monday June 12, 2017

Weather Outlook for the next four (4) days as from Sunday June 10, 2017 to Wednesday June 14, 2017 across Guyana

Sunday and Monday : Cloudy to occasionally overcast skies with rain showers and thundershowers can be expected over all Regions. Rainfall is expected to range between 20.0 mm and 60.0 mm (0.79 to 2.36 inches) within a 24hrs period. With the current weather conditions and forecasted rainfall, water accumulations/flooding will be observed in poor drainage and low laying areas. Hilly areas are likely to experience landslides.

Tuesday and Wednesday , mostly fair and sunny skies with a few brief cloudy spells and passing showers. Rainfall is expected between 0.0 mm to 10.0 mm (0-0.39 inch)

