NCN, Privatisation Unit get new Board of Directors

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, April 27, 2017

Cabinet on at its last meeting on April 25 approved the appointment of a Board of Directors for the Privatisation Unit and the National Communications Network (NCN). This announcement was made today, by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a post-Cabinet media briefing at the Ministry of Presidency.

The Privatisation Board will be chaired by Dr. Grantley Waldron and its members are Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma, Sabina Savory, Grantley Culbard and a representative of the private sector. This board will serve until December 2017.

NCN’s board will be chaired by Enrico Woolford and its members are Beverly Alert, Margaret Lawrence, Gordon Mosely, Michael Leonard, Kamal Persaud and Dane Gobin. This board will serve from May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018.

Minister Harmon said that the new boards will be guided by policy.

In a direct response to a question on government’s expectation of the NCN’s new board, Minister Harmon noted that, “the guideline that they will receive with respect to ensuring that the entity operates as one that provides information to the Guyanese public, that the information is timely, accurate and that it is something that Guyanese people can look forward to.”

By: Delon Sancho