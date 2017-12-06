NDMA records huge achievements in 2017.

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 6, 2017

The National Data Management Authority (NDMA) has commenced several initiatives that will see the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Sector being transformed. During her Budget 2018 presentation on Tuesday, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes outlined some of these achievements undertaken by the NDMA.

Among these is the operation, expansion and securing of the National eGovernment network and the utilization of improved networks to provide internet access to several government ministries, agencies, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and the offices of Regional Education Officers and Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs.) Several of the regional offices, government agencies and service organisations are now connected to the internet and to each other via 23 virtual private networks.

The NDMA has also worked closely with communities in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and 10 to establish approximately 90 Information and ICT hubs, to date. This sees some 200,000 citizens now accessing online government services and the worldwide web.

“We anticipate that by 31 December, about 103 ICT hubs would be in operation,” Minister Hughes said.

Following a collaborative $70M effort with the government of India, the NDMA has completed the rehabilitation of the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT). The institute will provide general and specialised ICT training to develop competencies among Public Sector ICT professionals. It is slated to be commissioned early in the new year.

The commencement of a nationwide expansion programme, (executed by Huawei Technologies of China), will see the networks being expanded to inland/hinterland locations via private lease-circuit agreements with 2 providers-Digicel and Imon Wireless Solutions.

Public Internet Access Points (PIAPS) were established at the Aquatic Centre, the National Track and Field Centre, and the headquarters of the NDMA as pilot projects.

In conclusion, Minister Hughes reiterated that her Ministry and the administration is well aware of the critical role that ICT plays in the economic advancement of the country.

“I do believe that with the support of my colleagues (and even my friends across the aisle, (Opposition)), we could fulfil the economic destiny that has been held in abeyance for so long,” Minister Hughes said.

By: Gabreila Patram

