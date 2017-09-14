NEREID’S 5th Yacht Rally Commences

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, September 14, 2017

The Guyana Leg of the Nereid’s Rally was officially launched at the Hurakabra River Resort in the Essequibo River on Thursday. Seven (7) yachts from several different countries are currently docked at the resort. The rally is hosted by the Ministry of Business, Department of Tourism, and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

At a luncheon and welcome reception, Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, Dominic Gaskin noted that promoting Guyana is instrumental to his Ministry and the Government since the country has vast potential and scenery for tourists to explore.

The luncheon and reception also saw in attendance Chinese Ambassador to Guyana H.E. Cui Jianchun and his wife, Regional Chairman of Bartica, Gordon Bradford among others.

The Tourism Minister said that talks have begun to see if there is the possibility for a Marina to be constructed here in Guyana. “With those constructions, we can have more yachts coming more yachts coming on the rally and feel safe”.

Owner of the Hurakabra Resort and one of the organisers of the even Kit’-Nascimento said that the rally “is one of the most consistent tourism events in the calendar year, we have been doing this for years”. He explained that yachting is one that can give a country “great PR or (bad PR)” noting that yachts communicate with each other; hence they will be knowledgeable about the country even before they decide to travel to it.

According to Nascimento, there are only seven yachts this year because “Word has gotten around that the fee to clear customs is US$100 compared to the usual US$25”. He applauded Minister Gaskin and Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan for intervening.

Nascimento said that the tourists will be visiting Iwokrama Rainforest, the Kaieteur Falls. The yachters visited the Marshal Falls yesterday and had a warm reception in Bartica as well.

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall in his brief remarks said that there are programmes that are in place by Central Government, supported by the municipality of Region Seven to ensure that rivers in Guyana do not become polluted. He added that Bartica is presently constructing a Boulevard which will be suitable for yachts, therefore, when the rally returns next year yachters will be able to dock their boats securely.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some of the yachters.

Michael Paulovich from New Zealand: “This is my second time on the rally and I am so happy to be here again; I am so in love with the untouched places that you have here.”

Allen and Francine Kesner: “We have regular jobs home and we took a 2-year break to travel. We just love Guyana, even though it’s hot the people are so friendly and warm and we are definitely coming back.”

Nicholas Hill from New Zealand: “This is my first time. I love travelling and I thought I will take the trip. Your country is amazing, Bartica has been amazing and i will be back.”

Rally organiser, David Matelicani (from Italy) noted that Guyana has numerous adventures to offer tourists. “This is what the Caribbean promises sailors and this is what cruisers want to see, when people see Guyana they don’t want to leave or they want to return quickly.” He said the main objective of the Nereid’s rally is to promote the destinations, encourage sailors to come and visit the region in the hopes of kick-starting the development for yachting tourism

The Nereid’s Rally was the brain child of Italian sailor, David Matelicani, who had met Kit Nascimento, his wife Gem, owners of Hurakabra River Resort whilst sailing up the Essequibo River in 2011. Nascimento had been actively involved in working to promote Guyana as a hurricane free international yachting destination and Matelicani saw the potential.

With the full support of the Ministry of Tourism in Guyana and the Mayor of Saint Laurent in French Guiana, Matelicani launched the first Rally sailing from Trinidad & Tobago in September 2013 and the rallies have successfully grown each year to become a feature on Guyana’s Tourism Calendar.

The Rally will depart Guyana on Friday 22nd to its final destination, via Suriname, at Saint Laurent on the Maroni River in French Guiana for an elaborate welcome by the Mayor of the town, complete with Trinidad & Tobago steel band. Countries represented at this year’s rally are from Sweden, Australia, the United States of America, France, Italy, and England.

By: Gabreila Patram