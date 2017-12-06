‘Never lose focus or your passion or purpose in life’- CEO Hutson

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Region Four top performing teachers and students were awarded for their outstanding achievements at the Department of Education’s regional award ceremony today at the National Cultural Centre.

Delivering the feature address, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson, said the event is not only held to recognise the top performers but also to encourages them to continue on the path of self-development. The CEO encouraged the young awardees to aim high when pursuing lifelong goals and to never lose focus on their passion or purpose.

“To those being recognised today, I would like to say remember your future is what you make it. The door to your future is right before you and as you aim high, you will certainly reach your goal.”

Hutson also thanked the retiring teachers for their service adding that they should impart their knowledge to their junior peers, so they could better assist students to attain new heights, academically.

Acting Regional Education Officer (REdO) Tiffany Favourite-Harvey said that the Department of Education strongly believes that the dedication, commitment and success of persons should be celebrated.

Highlighting some of the region’s educational achievements this year, Favourite-Harvey spoke of the implementation of the mathematical intervention plan that resulted in a 41 percent overall pass rate as opposed to 11 percent recorded from the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Meanwhile, Genevieve Allen, Region Four Chairman congratulated the team at the department for their hard work this year. She noted that through the government’s commitment towards ensuring that all Guyanese are given the opportunity for education, many goals were achieved, particularly making the region a leader.

“His Excellency David Granger mandated us that we should lead the other regions and Ms. Harvey, because you are part of us, it means that you are also mandated to lead in education in our region and lead the other regions; hence all of the success and achievements,” Allen said.

She added that these achievements will strengthen the department of education.

The awardees included schools highlighted for outstanding performance at the National Grade Assessment, top performers at CAPE and CSEC as well as teachers who completed the education management course among others.

By: Neola Damon

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/