New $3.5M landing to bring relief to Batavia Residents

DPI/GINA, Thursday, June 8, 2017

A new landing is being constructed in the Batavia community, Region Seven, bringing relief to the over 400 persons residing in the Indigenous community. The Arian Island landing is being built to the tune of $3.5m. The 100 feet wooden construction is being executed by the Region Seven, Regional Administration, under its Capital Projects Budget.

Toshao of Batavia, Eyon Boyal said that the Landing will replace the current structure that has outlived its life. He explained that the project will assist the children who attend the primary school, and the villagers who visit the Health Post on a daily basis.

“The current one is in a dilapidated state. So it is being rebuilt in the same location. The kids and villagers will have a safe place to moor their boat and to walk to school because the area where the construction is taking place is usually under water when the high tides come up and its muddy also,” Toshao Boyal told the Department of Public Information / Government Information Agency ((DPI/GINA).

This is on the front of the village, Toshao said. He noted that a similar structure is serving the villagers on the rear of the community, which was constructed by the village with financial assistance from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs to the tune of $2.8M.

Additionally, a boat and engine were recently provided to Batavia and its neighbouring community, Kartabo to transport children to and from school. This was made possible through the President Granger’s Five Bs initiative.

Batavia is a small Amerindian village, located about 15 minutes from Bartica, along the Essequibo River.

By: Synieka Thorne