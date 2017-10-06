New Amsterdam Hospital to get new maternal unit to enhance service

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 6, 2017

Construction will soon begin on a new maternal unit valued $23.064M at the New Amsterdam Hospital compound, Region Six.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon said the unit will include private birthing rooms so fathers can be present, an operational theatre, neonatal unit as well as a ward of 50 beds.

“It is expected that this project when completed, will enable the Region Six health authorities to better take care of the approximately 3,000 maternal deliveries that are done in the region every year,” Minister Harmon noted.

This new maternal unit will be a model that will be followed in the upgrade of other health facilities across the country. “His Excellency’s vision is to have a maternal hospital…these steps that are being taken now are preliminary steps,” Minister Harmon noted.

The Ministry of Health has been upgrading health facilities across the country. The maternal unit at the Leonora Cottage Hospital is set to be commissioned soon. It is expected to house 50 beds, two operating rooms, the birthing room, and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on the top floor. Additionally, the new wing is intended to assist in the number of referrals to the GPHC.

There was also an expansion of the facility at the West Demerara Regional Hospital to adequately address maternal cases. Hospitals in Bartica and Essequibo were also upgraded.

There are also plans to upgrade the hospitals in the hinterland to provide better maternal services to women. More importantly, these upgrades are intended to reduce the number of maternal fatalities as well as referrals being made to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

By: Tiffny Rhodius