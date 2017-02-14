New Amsterdam residents to receive 24-hour water supply

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Residents of Guyana’s oldest town, New Amsterdam, will soon benefit from a 24- hour supply of potable water. The foundation for the water infrastructure is currently being laid, according to Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) Programme Coordinator, Richard Hoyte.

The GWI Programme Coordinator told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the works include drilling a new well, construction of a new aerator and filters with pipe network at the New Amsterdam Water Treatment Plant. The new infrastructure will cater for the additional demands of new housing areas in the town.

“The demand in New Amsterdam has grown tremendously, almost doubled and we can no longer supply that demand on the current system, so we are building a new filter… We are also drilling a new well in New Amsterdam to meet this growing demand,” the GWI Programme Coordinator explained.

Hoyte highlighted that an around-the-clock water supply for the residents of New Amsterdam is expected to become a reality this year.

“By the end of 2017 we will be able to meet that demand in New Amsterdam and New Amsterdam will now move towards receiving a 24-hour water supply because as we speak, they only receive water for approximately 8 to 12 hours per day and they receive that water on a sectional delivery, so it really is not adequate for the demand in New Amsterdam, so by the end of 2017 we are going to correct that,” Hoyte explained.

The town is not the only Region Six community that will benefit from improved water supply this year. Works will be completed in Angoy’s Avenue to provide service to residents for the first time while a new well will also be completed at Rose Hall.

By: Neola Damon