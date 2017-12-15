New Amsterdam Technical Institute graduates 103

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 14, 2017

A total of 103 students graduated from the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) at the institute’s 45th convocation and Prize Giving Ceremony on Wednesday.

The graduates are now skilled in various areas including agricultural machinery, electrical installation, internal combustion engines, mechanical fitting, metal machining, motor vehicle electrical systems, motor vehicle work, radio and electronics servicing, welding, bricklaying and concreting and carpentry. Others secured certificates in plumbing and diplomas in administrative principles and practices, commerce, and computer science.

Founder and Managing Director of GeoTech Vision, Valerie Grant, in her feature address, urged the student to apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired during their tenure at the institution, in a manner that will make them ambassadors for their alma mater.

Valedictorian Tamesha Lewis receives her trophies from Principal of the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, Maxine Thompson A section of the graduating class

Valedictorian Tamesha Lewis described her two years spent at the NATI were challenging yet inspirational. She acknowledged the guidance and support of her parents, the administrative staff and friends through her studies.

Principal, Ms. Maxine Thompson disclosed that 103 students wrote the Guyana Technical Education Examination. The institution recorded a 73 percent successful pass rate, 18 percent being referred and 11 percent being unsuccessful. This, she stated, reflected a 4 percent overall improvement in performance for the year in review.

The Canadian chapter of the institute’s alumni had placed an essay challenge to the students, in order for them to be eligible to receive bursary awards. Four students met the requirements and were awarded CND$250 each.

The graduation programme was also enlivened with cultural presentations performed by current students.

By: Tanuja Raikha