New Amsterdam’s A&E unit to be expanded this year

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 26, 2018

The Accident and Emergency Unit (A&E) at the New Amsterdam Hospital will be expanded this year to improve the delivery of healthcare services to patients. This is among major 2018 projects slated for the Region Six’s, East Berbice Corentyne health sector.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence while outlining some of the major plans at a recent forum noted that the A&E units at the New Amsterdam and Georgetown Public Hospitals both lack adequate space to properly cater to patients.

Minister Lawrence further stated that a Computed Tomography (CT) scan machine costing some $90M will also be installed at the New Amsterdam health facility during this year. The CT scan was donated by RAD-AID in 2016, but according to Minister Lawrence, the location where the equipment should be housed is presently occupied by lab technicians. However, an additional building to house the laboratory will also soon be made available in order for them to provide services in a satisfactory condition the Minister stressed.

“I’m familiar with the needs of our people and persons shouldn’t have to find transportation money to travel to the tertiary institution (GPHC) for treatment…. So, my objective is not only to provide machinery but to also ensure that we expand the facilities and ensure that the environment in which you (staff of the hospital) work is conducive to working. Whether you are here or wherever you are, the working conditions must be the same.”

The public health sector has received both local and international support and to this end, Minister Lawrence said her Ministry has established an international unit geared at promoting transparency of those donations.

“We do have partnerships with the diaspora, kind-hearted persons from universities, government, and organisations, who contribute to Guyana and many of those processes lack transparency. Therefore, the Ministry through the unit is working in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that there is proper documentation and that the process runs smoothly so they can come again.”

Future plans for the Region Six’s health sector during 2018 include the construction of a theatre at the Skeldon Hospital and the provision of an out-patient building, doctors’ quarters and maternity ward for the New Amsterdam Hospital.

From the $6.4B allocated to Region Six in the 2018 National Budget, $1.8B has been set aside for health services.

By: Ranetta La Fleur

