New Amsterdam’s Esplanade Park being renovated

The Esplanade Recreational Park and Botanical Gardens situated in North Western New Amsterdam is undergoing mammoth rehabilitation work by the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam.
Financing for this project which is all part of the New Amsterdam town enhancement programme has been made available by the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

A view of the Esplanade Park in New Amsterdam. The Bandstand can be seen in the (right) foreground and the Pavilion in the background.

Thus far, extensive under bushing of the area has been completed with the perimeter drains been dug. The facility is to be fenced and an arch constructed. Among other work earmarked to be done is the fencing of the inner field of the facility, installation of 25 LED lights around the perimeter, construction of ten benabs, two Kissing Bridges, and a walkway among other conveniences.
The venue presently boasts a playground, pavillion, stand, a benab, a bandstand and some sheds. There are also several concrete benches which were donated by the business community. The Esplanade Park when completed is set to house an inner field and an outer track.
Recently, the Council through the Ministry of Communities signed a $14 million contract with a Berbice contractor to do further extensive works at the facilities.
Speaking to the media recently, Mayor Winifred Haywood stated that the facility which was in existence for a long time was left to deteriorate by the previous administration. However, the Council with the help of a few corporate citizens they were able to keep the facility going.
Mayor Haywood, who has taken a hand-on approach to making the rehabilitation project a reality, is leading the charge. She has made it her duty to visit the area on a daily basis to see how restoration works are progressing
In 1998, under the Mayorship of Businessman, Errol Alphonso the town twinned with Midland Texas in the USA. During that exercise, the playfield was rehabilitated and a pavillion was built (named the Midland Ball Field and pavillion).
In the early 90’s, the Council collaborated with the Rotary Club of New Amsterdam to develop the Esplanade Park.
By: Samuel Whyte
For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page
https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

