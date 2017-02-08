New Aquifer study being completed

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is currently undertaking a study to quantify the sources of ground water along the coast. The study will also evaluate the quality of the water available

Planning and Implementation Director, GWI, Ramchand Jailall, said the study would benefit the water company as it targets the construction of new infrastructure to address future population growth.

Work in the field would be carried out by the engineers from GWI alongside hydrologist from the Netherlands through the Water is Our World Foundation.

Jailall, in a recent interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), explained that in addition to taking an inventory of the wells and other water resources of the coast, the team would also take samples from each source for field analysis.

Jailall said the objective is to complete the study before the end of 2017. He said that GWI, using the lesson learned from the 2017 undertaking, will utilise its own resource personnel to extend the study to capture the ground water available in the hinterland.

GWI is also teaming-up with Water is Our World Foundation to train its local engineers in new water treatment technologies. The training is in line with efforts of the water company to move away from its current water treatment process, where lime and chlorine are used to make ground water safe for consumption. The lime is imported and if there is a delay in shipment then the water quality is compromised, Jailall explained.

This year, GWI plans to construct new water treatment plants at Utivlugt, Diamond and Sheet Anchor. The plants are expected to increase treated water coverage to more than 50,000 persons.

GWI is projecting that the construction of the plants will begin in the latter half of 2017. Jailall said the aim is to undertake them in line with the new technologies, in a pilot project.

By:Macalia Santos