New Board of Directors for GPHC

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, February 06, 2017

Minister of Public, Health Volda Lawrence, today announced the new Board of Directors for the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation. The minister said that based on the experience and qualification of each appointed member, issues that are currently faced by the GPHC should be addressed in a more timely and efficient manner.

Kessaundra Alves who has a Certificate in Legal Education and a Masters’ Degree in Law specializing in Health Law, Ethics and Policy has been named chairperson of the Board. Lawrence said Alves is quite suitable for the position based on her qualifications.

Other members of the board include Dr. Holly Alexander, Dr. Ivelaw Sinclair, Collette Adams (representing the Ministry of Public Health), Sonya Roopnauth (representing the Ministry of Finance), Cleopatra Barkoye (representing the nurses) and Kempton Alexander (representing the Guyana Public Service Union). Acting Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC, Allan Johnson and Director of Medical and Professional Services, Sheik Amir, will continue to be ex officio members of the board.

“I believe that these persons are well put together to be able to address the several issues which confront the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation from policy to standards to vacancies and in order to assist us in being able to achieve that vision of being able to have the Georgetown Public Hospital operate in the manner which it was set out and that is as our tertiary health institution,” Minister Lawrence stated.

By: Delicia Haynes