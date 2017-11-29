New Colombian Ambassador accredited

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 29, 2017) President David Granger, today, accepted Letters of Credence from His Excellency Dr. Alfonso Múnera Cavadia accrediting him the new Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Guyana. Speaking at the Accreditation Ceremony, which was held at State House, President Granger said that relations between the two countries are based on the principles of peace, cooperation and mutual respect for each other sovereignty. These principles have been pursued through the Guyana-Colombia Joint Commission.

The Head of State pointed out that the signing of the Agreement on Mutual Exemption of Visa for Holders of Ordinary Passports, in June of this year, is expected to increase the movement of people and the trade in goods and services between the two states.

Moreover, he noted that both countries share a common platform for advancing regional integration as members of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR). Guyana remains committed to working with Colombia to promote economic and political cooperation and to combat transnational criminal syndicates. Similarly, both countries are committed to working together on issues affecting the region.

“Guyana and Colombia also share a common interest in assisting the countries of the Caribbean, which have been affected by the devastating passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Guyana expresses its appreciation for the Colombia’s pledges of support to provide assistance to the countries affected by these recent hurricanes. I look forward to working with you to strengthen relations between our two Republics. I welcome you to Guyana and assure you of my government’s support in the discharge of your duties,” President Granger said.

Prior to the Accreditation Ceremony, the Ambassador met with Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon who is currently performing the duties of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. During that meeting they reaffirmed their commitment to continued fertile relations between the two countries.

Guyana and Colombia established diplomatic relations on the December 18, 1970.