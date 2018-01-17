New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 17, 2018) President David Granger, today, received Letters of Credence from Mr. Haralambos Kafkarides, accrediting him as Non-Resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to Guyana. The new High Commissioner will be resident in Brasilia, Brazil.

President Granger said that the relationship between the two countries are founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non- interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of regional peace and security.

In this regard, he said that, “Guyana reaffirms its unequivocal support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cyprus. Guyana rejects the use of force as a means of settling disputes. Guyana affirms the right of the people of Cyprus to have ownership and possession of all of its resources.”

He noted that Cyprus, though a small state, remains an important voice within the international community with whom Guyana looks forward to deepening its collaboration within Commonwealth, the European Union and the United Nations, particularly in the areas of peace, international security and climate change.

“Guyana looks forward, also, to strengthening our bilateral relations. Cyprus’s experience in the field of tourism can be of considerable benefit to Guyana as we develop a diversified tourism product. It is my hope that during your tenure as High Commissioner that cooperation between our two countries can be advanced,” President Granger said.

Meanwhile, High Commissioner Kafkarides said that Cyprus attaches great importance to the strengthening of its relations with Guyana at both the bilateral and multilateral levels. “Our two countries have signed a number of bilateral agreements and we are discussing the conclusion of others. High-level official visits have also contributed to the enhancement of our bonds of friendship and cooperation,” he said.

Guyana and Cyprus established formal diplomatic ties 45 years ago, in February 1972.