New diverse CH&PA board appointed

Cabinet has approved the appointment of the membership of the new Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Board of Directors.
The board reflects a diverse membership with representatives from municipalities across Regions 1, 4, 6 and 10, and several fields which include an attorney, medical doctor, engineer, and environmentalist among others.
The new board will be effective for a period of two years with effect from February 1, 2017.
The board members are as follow:
Chaitram HarryPersaud, Anna Regina Town Council
Winifred Heywood, New Amsterdam Town Council
Ranwell Jordan, Georgetown, Mayor and City Council
Tricia Hamer, Rose Hall Town Council
Shantaram Sugrim, Corriverton Town Council
Brian Lewis, Linden Town Council
Sonia Gumbs-Luke, Environmental Protection Agency
Michael Hutson, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commissions
Naresh Mangar, Central Board of Health
Egbert Carter, an expert in engineering
Mallika Mootoo
Glenyss James
Heather Martins
Thandi McAllister
Reverend Elsworth Williams
The life of the old (CH&PA) Board of Directors concluded in 2016 as the government commenced the process of a reviewing of all state boards, agencies and commissions as part of paving the way for upward mobility of younger persons to lead these bodies.