New Drug Procurement Process to officially kick off next week

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 22, 2017

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence told the Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) that the revised drug procurement process will officially be implemented next week.

Starting Monday June 26, 2017, the Ministry will roll out the revised drug procurement plan beginning with the “hiring and training of Procurement and Warehouse staff” Minister Lawrence said. “This is an ongoing process …..We are going to review it and we are going to look at the loopholes and the gaps,” which will be addressed.

This new procurement process will bring closure to the on-going drug shortage issue countrywide. Minister Lawrence explained that in the past, the procurement and the ordering of drugs were not properly forecasted or catered to. The Ministry of Public Health is actively working to ensure that the first supply drugs under this new procurement system will be here by September, 2017.

Minister Lawrence also explained that due poor management of human and financial resources in the past many drugs were left to be expired. During a recent visit to health facilities in Region Six, the minister highlighted that there is need for better resource management within the Public Health sector.

Space has to be made at the varying hospitals and clinics, to accommodate the new supply of drugs by September 2017 Minister Lawrence. In the month of July, the next phase of the procurement process will be to visit regional hospitals and clinics to remove expired drugs.

Minister Lawrence said that the Ministry is aiming to rid the system of all expired drugs by year end

By: Zanneel Williams