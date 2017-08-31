Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:05 AM

DPI, Guyana

New Ferry for Region One still a reality – Minister Ferguson

Aug 31, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, August 31, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson is reiterating a call to Region One residents to remain patient as government works to provide the new ferry for region.

To date the design and specifications for the new ferry is with manufacturers awaiting construction. However, the process is one that will take time Minister Ferguson pointed out.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson.

Currently, the Transport and Harbours Department’s (T&HD) refurbished MV Barima along with the Lady Northe Cote are plying the region. Minister Ferguson said since its restoration the MV Barima has been functioning remarkably.

“The vessel is working well, she’s in preparation for her sail tomorrow to Kumaka. It works along with Lady Norte Cote in servicing Region One so every other week either of the vessels service the region,” the Public Infrastructure Minister explained.

Some $150M was spent earlier in the year to refurbish the MV Barima vessel with new features including seating accommodation and additional life jackets among others.

Meanwhile, the MV Kimbia which is currently in dock will soon be in operation. Minister Ferguson noted when the vessel is completed it will bring further relief to the commuters of the North West District.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

