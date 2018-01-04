New GCAA headquarters among projections for 2018

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 4, 2018

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is moving towards delivering its work plans and programmes in a more established and standardised manner, in 2018.

At the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s year-end press conference held on December 28, 2017, Director-General of GCAA, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Egbert Field, highlighted several projections that have been outlined by the agency to be accomplished in the new year.

Field reported that the construction of the GCAA headquarters, which will be located at Providence, will commence in 2018. The Director-General disclosed that land has already been acquired to house the headquarters. This new facility is expected to maximise efficiency and the day to day operation of the agency

Secondly, the Director-General stated that Guyana is expected to host the third International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) African states and Diaspora meeting which will focus on promoting tourism and air linkages between African countries and the Diaspora, especially in the Caribbean States.

Further, the GCAA hopes to meet an 85 percent compliance target with ICAO standards. In 2017, a number of successes were recorded in the local aviation sector, including improvements to the Air Navigation services, aviation security, aviation safety and regulations and air transport management.

Additionally, the agency, in keeping with the government’s green agenda, is moving to store files and other critical documents and information electronically. At least 33 percent of the agency’s work is expected to electronically stored and collected digitally. Meanwhile, 20 new air traffic controllers will be added to the profession this year while capacity building exercises for staff will continue.

By: Delicia Haynes

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/