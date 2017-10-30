New generator for Port Kaituma Power Company

Latest update October 30th, 2017 6:18 PM

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 30, 2017

The Port Kaituma Power Company in Region One will benefit from another generator, which will boost electricity distribution during the Christmas season. Board Member of the Port Kaituma Power Company, Fitz Duke told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the generator will arrive within the next two weeks to complement the current unit serving the area.

Fitz Duke, Board Member, Port Kaituma Power Company.

According to Duke, “The power company is currently providing twenty hours of electricity per day to communities in Port Kaituma from Citrus Grove and further up.” He explained that they hope to connect the Northern, Central and Southern parts of Oronoque on-stream before Mashramani 2018.

“We are trying to acquire another generator for the festive season so we can be up and running with enough power for our consumers. When it arrives we will have two running while we continue our network upgrade programme in the One to Three Mile areas”, he  explained.

The six-member Port Kaituma Power Company board became operational three weeks ago and currently has in its possession some $6M, which it plans to use to stock pile fuel for emergencies.

Earlier in the year Cabinet approved the appointment of Boards of Directors for the Lethem, Mahdia, and Port Kaituma electricity companies, and the Kwakwani and Linden Utilities Incorporated.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

