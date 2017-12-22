Latest update December 22nd, 2017 6:03 PM

New generators for Anna Regina, Bartica early next year

Dec 22, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 22, 2017

Guyana’s official supplier of electricity, the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) is aiming to further improve its service delivery in 2018.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Renford Homer.

The utility company is striving to provide citizens with quality and adequate electricity distribution especially the vulnerable groups in Bartica and Essequibo.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), Renford Homer told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that new generators will be commissioned in Bartica and Anna Regina,   early next year. Further, new generations will be commissioned in Canefield and East Bank Berbice (EBD) roundabout by September of 2018.

“Even though we have received engines for Anna Regina and we expect to have engines for Bartica, during the month of January and we have started preparatory works at those locations, we will not be able to do that before the end of the year but we have made provisions as far as generation is concerned. To again offer us some comfort, as well as some Barticians and some Essequibians, along the coast.”

Back in 2016, Bartica and Anna Regina endured long outages because their multiple generators broke down unexpectedly. As a result, GPL had announced that four 1.7 MW generators are to be purchased – three for Anna Regina and one for Bartica.

The Bartica and Anna Regina stations are managed exclusively by GPL.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

