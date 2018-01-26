New GRA office for Mabaruma soon

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 25, 2018

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is working towards establishing an office in Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

According to the GRA, a high-level team visited the interior location on Tuesday, for an initial assessment of locations to establish an all-inclusive tax office in the area.

The reconnaissance was conducted after the team led by Commissioner-General of the GRA, Godfrey Statia met Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashby, the Mayor, the REO and other officials and business persons to determine the specific demands of residents in the area among other deliverables.

The office, when complete and fully operational, will be the first of its kind in Mabaruma where residents, including those from neighbouring communities, will be able to access tax-related services with ease and convenience. It will create an environment conducive to voluntary compliance and provide employment opportunities that will develop the skills required for service in the area.

Given the prerequisite facilities that must be in place, it is anticipated that the office will come to fruition by July 2018, and priority given to linking the new office with the GRAs’ database at Headquarters in Georgetown.

During the course of the January 23 visit, the team which also included officers from the GRA’s Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID), Customs Excise and Trade Operations, Integrated Regional Tax Office (IRTO) and Public Relations also toured the outpost at Morawhanna which was established in 2017. Emanating from this tour, Statia instructed that immediate steps be taken to improve the living and working conditions of the officers at the said outpost.

In 2017, the Parika office was refurbished and a Customs office was established at Charity, Region Two to supplement the GRA’s presence in Anna Regina, New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Bartica, Lethem, and Linden. These offices are expected to offer a level of service parallel to that of the Head Office.

The GRA team is expected to visit Eteringbang in February 2018 to carry out a similar assessment for this location.

By: Alexis Rodney

