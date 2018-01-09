Latest update January 9th, 2018 6:40 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

New Hinterland Student Dormitory to be completed by June

Jan 09, 2018 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Some 120 hinterland students pursuing tertiary education on the coast, will be housed in a spanking new dormitory facility for the September school term. The facility is being constructed in the same geographic space as the Hinterland Student Dormitory at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, at the cost of $183m.

Trilloyd Allen, Civil Engineer, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

Trilloyd Allen, Civil Engineer, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs explained that the project is approximately 40 percent completed, and the estimated work on the building is currently at about $55M. The materials on site to cater for the roof and the flooring brings the amount to some $80M expended on the project to date.

“…The signing of the contract was actually done on May 3, and so, the project is expected to be completed by June 30,” Allen told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Once completed, the facility will include sixteen (16) apartments, each housing 6 students. The apartments will contain a kitchenette, toilet and bath area and also a study area, while the dormitory itself will also have a cooking area, a library, and a playroom.

The facility caters for those students pursuing an education at the University of Guyana (UG), the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), the Government Technical Institute (GTI) and Carnegie School of Economics.

Kalyan Tiwari of Kalitech Inc and the contractor at the construction site of the Hinterland Student Dormitory at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Currently, the Ministry has a Hinterland Dorm Facility to house secondary-aged students. Allen explained that a fence will be constructed to separate the two buildings, to avoid intermingling between the tertiary and secondary students.

Additionally, a road leading directly to the new facility will be constructed, to avoid students having to pass through the current construction site. Permission was already granted by the Guyana Lands and Survey to have the road built.

The project is a rollover one from the Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Ministry’s 2017 Budget. This year, some $90M was allocated for its completion. The contractor for the project is BK International and is being supervised by Kalitech Inc., a consultancy firm.

In recent years, an estimated 600 students have benefited from hinterland scholarships to attend tertiary institutions on the coast.

A section of the road to be constructed.

A section of the Hinterland Student Dormitory at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara under construction.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Region 5’s agricultural development farm is underway for 2018

Region 5’s agricultural development farm is underway for 2018

Jan 09, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 9, 2018 Senior students and persons interested in agriculture will soon benefit from the establishment of Region Five’s (Mahaica/Berbice) model farm slated for establishment in 2018. The agricultural development farm aims to not only assist in the economic...
Read More
“Sometimes you have to mature” – Region Five REO – hopeful for improved behaviour among Councillors, executives in 2018

“Sometimes you have to mature” – Region...

Jan 09, 2018

“Oil and gas sector spiked increase in consultancy services ” – GNBS Executive Director

“Oil and gas sector spiked increase in...

Jan 09, 2018

GBTI’s refusal to cooperate with SOCU has international implication for country – Dr. Sittlington

GBTI’s refusal to cooperate with SOCU has...

Jan 09, 2018

New Hinterland Student Dormitory to be completed by June

New Hinterland Student Dormitory to be completed...

Jan 09, 2018

SBB trained 110 retrenched sugar workers – Extends training to their families

SBB trained 110 retrenched sugar workers –...

Jan 09, 2018

AG quashes arguments against nominee for Chancellor of the Judiciary

AG quashes arguments against nominee for...

Jan 09, 2018

GCAA revising safety regulations

GCAA revising safety regulations

Jan 09, 2018

Govt’s actions prevented even more layoffs at GuySuCo – Min. Holder

Govt’s actions prevented even more layoffs at...

Jan 09, 2018

GTT/Pulse launch Fitness Mash Camp

GTT/Pulse launch Fitness Mash Camp

Jan 09, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 413 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,342,849 hits