New Hinterland Student Dormitory to be completed by June

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Some 120 hinterland students pursuing tertiary education on the coast, will be housed in a spanking new dormitory facility for the September school term. The facility is being constructed in the same geographic space as the Hinterland Student Dormitory at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, at the cost of $183m.

Trilloyd Allen, Civil Engineer, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs explained that the project is approximately 40 percent completed, and the estimated work on the building is currently at about $55M. The materials on site to cater for the roof and the flooring brings the amount to some $80M expended on the project to date.

“…The signing of the contract was actually done on May 3, and so, the project is expected to be completed by June 30,” Allen told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Once completed, the facility will include sixteen (16) apartments, each housing 6 students. The apartments will contain a kitchenette, toilet and bath area and also a study area, while the dormitory itself will also have a cooking area, a library, and a playroom.

The facility caters for those students pursuing an education at the University of Guyana (UG), the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), the Government Technical Institute (GTI) and Carnegie School of Economics.

Currently, the Ministry has a Hinterland Dorm Facility to house secondary-aged students. Allen explained that a fence will be constructed to separate the two buildings, to avoid intermingling between the tertiary and secondary students.

Additionally, a road leading directly to the new facility will be constructed, to avoid students having to pass through the current construction site. Permission was already granted by the Guyana Lands and Survey to have the road built.

The project is a rollover one from the Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Ministry’s 2017 Budget. This year, some $90M was allocated for its completion. The contractor for the project is BK International and is being supervised by Kalitech Inc., a consultancy firm.

In recent years, an estimated 600 students have benefited from hinterland scholarships to attend tertiary institutions on the coast.

By: Synieka Thorne

