New maternity ward for N/A hospital, digging of No. 66 Creek – among improvements for Region Six

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), Kim Williams-Stephen said largely, 2017 was a good year with 99 percent of both the current and capital expenditure utilised.

The REO was speaking on the sidelines of the recently concluded Action Roundtable for Regional Development 2018, hosted by the Ministry of Communities.

“In terms of accountability, transparency, equitable distribution of projects…it was a plus… Quality too, when I first took office I would have emphasised not only looking into the cost of what is being bought but as well as the quality, so on a whole, it was a good year,” the Williams-Stephen boasted.

The opening of farmlands in the Upper Corentyne and on the East Bank Berbice was highlighted as a major achievement for Region Six.

Williams-Stephen said a number of canals were excavated, several bridges constructed and measures put in place to ensure the development of a proper drainage and irrigation system, which she noted impacted positively on the Agriculture Sector.

It was revealed that the production yield for rice was more than anticipated for 2017.

In the Education sector, several schools were rehabilitated and the Number 36 Primary School was constructed and now benefits some 150 pupils.

Upgrades were done at the Fort Canje Hospital with special attention given to the meals being offered to the inmates, who presently benefit from the services of an in-house Nutritionist.

In recognition of the importance of health, the Regional Administration plans in 2018, to construct a new maternity ward at the New Amsterdam Hospital and the construction of a theatre at the Skeldon Hospital.

“Of course, rehabilitative works at schools will be continuous because we know the future is dependent on them [students] receiving adequate education and so a number of interventions will be made with regards to ensuring that there are accommodations that are conducive to learning,” Williams-Stephen said.

Maintenance of dams and irrigation canals will be boosted further. Williams-Stephens said there are approximately 81 canals currently being manually maintained to ensure residents are not affected during the rainy seasons.

Some 200 fisherfolk are expected to benefit from the digging of the No.66 Creek. The REO assures that “The Region’s vision is to ensure that all residents in East Berbice- Corentyne continue not only to enjoy services but continue to enjoy efficiency, transparency.”

An emphasis, she guarantees, will be placed on enhancing the skills of the RDC’s human resources with the goal of delivering quality services to all citizens in a timely and efficient manner, removing the old stigma that public servants are lazy.

By: Stacy Carmichael

