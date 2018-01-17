Latest update January 17th, 2018 7:54 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

New Qatari Ambassador accredited

Jan 17, 2018 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 17, 2018) President David Granger, today, invited the State of Qatar to examine ways of investing in the development of the emergent oil and gas sector. He made these remarks when he accepted the Letters of Credence from Mr. Mohammed Ahmad Al-Hayki, accrediting him as the new Non-Resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Guyana. Ambassador Al-Hayki will be based in Brasilia, Brazil.

Ambassador Mohammed Ahmad Al-Hayki presenting his Letters of Credence to President David Granger.

During the Accreditation Ceremony, which was held at State House, President Granger said that Guyana and Qatar have utilised their membership in organisations such as the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to advance their shared interests. This, he said, is a reflection of the two countries’ confidence in the efficacy of multilateral diplomacy to address international issues which are beyond the capacities of single states, strong or weak, rich or poor.

“Guyana looks forward to intensifying bilateral cooperation with Qatar and welcome Qatar’s resolve to strengthen relations with Guyana. Distance and economic, political and cultural differences should not constrain our collaboration in the future,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Al-Hayki informed that his country has committed to using its financial resources to investing in education, health and social welfare and human resources development. These investments have resulted in Qatar having one of the most advanced education systems and some of the best universities in the world. “I am honoured and looking forward to working and cooperating with members of your esteemed Government to develop and enhance the existing cordial relations between our countries,” he said.

Guyana and Qatar established diplomatic relations in August 1996.

Non-Resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Guyana, Mr. Mohammed Ahmad Al-Hayki received a military salute upon his arrival at State House.

 

Recent Articles

Inaugural oil and gas summit to benefit local businesses

Inaugural oil and gas summit to benefit local businesses

Jan 17, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 Guyanese businesses will have a chance to network and learn from leaders in the oil and gas industry at the inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX). GIPEX 2018 is being hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) from February...
Read More
Children’s Mash coming ‘bigger and better’ for 2018

Children’s Mash coming ‘bigger and better’...

Jan 17, 2018

Possible changes to admission requirements for CHW programme -to help indigenous applicants

Possible changes to admission requirements for...

Jan 17, 2018

Rupununi Music and Arts Festival promises an eclectic mix

Rupununi Music and Arts Festival promises an...

Jan 17, 2018

Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Jan 17, 2018

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from US$57,000 afterschool sessions

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from...

Jan 17, 2018

Public engagements on EIA for Liza Phase 2 to begin – Exxon

Public engagements on EIA for Liza Phase 2 to...

Jan 17, 2018

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to Lethem

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to...

Jan 17, 2018

Regional Personnel Management challenges to be addressed – Communities Ministry

Regional Personnel Management challenges to be...

Jan 17, 2018

New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

Jan 17, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,373,984 hits