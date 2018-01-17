New Qatari Ambassador accredited

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 17, 2018) President David Granger, today, invited the State of Qatar to examine ways of investing in the development of the emergent oil and gas sector. He made these remarks when he accepted the Letters of Credence from Mr. Mohammed Ahmad Al-Hayki, accrediting him as the new Non-Resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Guyana. Ambassador Al-Hayki will be based in Brasilia, Brazil.

During the Accreditation Ceremony, which was held at State House, President Granger said that Guyana and Qatar have utilised their membership in organisations such as the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to advance their shared interests. This, he said, is a reflection of the two countries’ confidence in the efficacy of multilateral diplomacy to address international issues which are beyond the capacities of single states, strong or weak, rich or poor.

“Guyana looks forward to intensifying bilateral cooperation with Qatar and welcome Qatar’s resolve to strengthen relations with Guyana. Distance and economic, political and cultural differences should not constrain our collaboration in the future,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Al-Hayki informed that his country has committed to using its financial resources to investing in education, health and social welfare and human resources development. These investments have resulted in Qatar having one of the most advanced education systems and some of the best universities in the world. “I am honoured and looking forward to working and cooperating with members of your esteemed Government to develop and enhance the existing cordial relations between our countries,” he said.

Guyana and Qatar established diplomatic relations in August 1996.