New Route for Mash 2018, Junior Soca Competition unveiled

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 7, 2017

Revellers participating in next year’s Mashramani Float Parade will have a new route to down which to tramp, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton announced at a press conference in the Ministry’s Boardroom today.

Dr. Norton explained that as per the new route, all revellers will assemble on Thomas Lands, west of Albert Street, then proceed on to the first judging point at the National Park. “Then the parade will proceed east along Thomas Lands, then south into Vlissengen road, then into Durban Park using the Vlissengen and Hadfield entrance,” Minister Norton outlined.

During the press conference it was also revealed that the Chutney competition will again be a feature of the Mash celebrations. Coordinator, Andrew Tyndall also revealed that Mash 2018 will see for the first time a Junior Soca Competition.

Tyndall explained that the Ministry realised that there are several talented youths in the country and that the competition will provide them with an outlet to showcase their abilities.

The Mash Coordinator said that the competition is open to young people between the ages of 14 to 20. He also took the time to encourage businesses to participate in the Mash activities in the respective regions.

Tyndall also expressed the hope that Mash 2018 will see an increase in bands participating.

Some of the other activities planned for Mash 2018 include a Children’s Arts and Essay Competition, the Adult Calypso Finals and a Family Fun day. Mash 2018 will be celebrated under the theme, “Let’s Cooperate and Celebrate Republic 48.’

By: Gabreila Patram

