Latest update December 7th, 2017 10:47 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

New Route for Mash 2018, Junior Soca Competition unveiled

Dec 07, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 7, 2017

Revellers participating in next year’s Mashramani Float Parade will have a new route to down which to tramp, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton announced at a press conference in the Ministry’s Boardroom today.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton.

Dr. Norton explained that as per the new route, all revellers will assemble on Thomas Lands, west of Albert Street, then proceed on to the first judging point at the National Park. “Then the parade will proceed east along Thomas Lands, then south into Vlissengen road, then into Durban Park using the Vlissengen and Hadfield entrance,” Minister Norton outlined.

During the press conference it was also revealed that the Chutney competition will again be a feature of the Mash celebrations.  Coordinator, Andrew Tyndall also revealed that Mash 2018 will see for the first time a Junior Soca Competition.

Tyndall explained that the Ministry realised that there are several talented youths in the country and that the competition will provide them with an outlet to showcase their abilities.

The Mash Coordinator said that the competition is open to young people between the ages of 14 to 20. He also took the time to encourage businesses to participate in the Mash activities in the respective regions.

Tyndall also expressed the hope that Mash 2018 will see an increase in bands participating.

Some of the other activities planned for Mash 2018 include a Children’s Arts and Essay Competition, the Adult Calypso Finals and a Family Fun day. Mash 2018 will be celebrated under the theme, “Let’s Cooperate and Celebrate Republic 48.’

 

By: Gabreila Patram

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Budget 2018 embraces promises of good life- Min. Hastings-Williams

Budget 2018 embraces promises of good life- Min. Hastings-Williams

Dec 07, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, December 7, 2017 Budget 2018 addresses core issues while exemplifying the government’s commitment to macroeconomic stability and good governance the Minister of Public Affairs Dawn Hastings-Williams said in her commendations of the 2018 national budget. The Minister noted...
Read More
Budget 2018 is a product of consultation with stakeholders- Minister Allicock

Budget 2018 is a product of consultation with...

Dec 07, 2017

Guyana’s economic future dependent on improved infrastructure- Minister Patterson

Guyana’s economic future dependent on improved...

Dec 07, 2017

Agriculture students given tour of Hope Coconut Estate

Agriculture students given tour of Hope Coconut...

Dec 07, 2017

Min Williams address erroneous claims by former AG

Min Williams address erroneous claims by former

Dec 07, 2017

Budget 2018 is a step in the right direction- Minister Ramjattan

Budget 2018 is a step in the right direction-...

Dec 07, 2017

NOC to be restructured come 2018

NOC to be restructured come 2018

Dec 07, 2017

Countrywide sensitisation on FATF/CFATF for 2018

Countrywide sensitisation on FATF/CFATF for 2018

Dec 07, 2017

Demise of GuySuCo is a PPP engineered problem- Min. Ferguson

Demise of GuySuCo is a PPP engineered problem-...

Dec 07, 2017

New Route for Mash 2018, Junior Soca Competition unveiled

New Route for Mash 2018, Junior Soca Competition...

Dec 07, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,243,314 hits