New Secretary General for the National Commission of UNESCO

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Sunday, July 2, 2017

Patrice La Fleur has been assigned as Secretary General of the National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Guyana by Cabinet; this was revealed by Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

Harmon was speaking at a post- Cabinet briefing on Friday. He explained that La Fleur was recommended by, “A panel of evaluators as the best of five candidates who were interviewed for the position.” La Fleur was previously the Resident Representative for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

She is, “A human and social development practitioner with more than 30 years of experience in the area of education, training, youth development, youth entrepreneurship, women and gender development and community development,” Harmon said.

Guyana will be represented at a consultative meeting of the National Commission on UNESCO in the Caribbean by La Fleur. The meeting will be held in Kingston Jamaica from July 10 to 11, 2017.

The meeting will bring together Secretary Generals of the National Commissions of UNESCO to strengthen collaboration between the cluster office for the Caribbean and National Commissioners. The meeting will focus on the UNESCO’s special initiative for the Caribbean and adopt shared views on key issues affecting the Caribbean.

This meeting is in preparation for the fourth upcoming 39th General Conference of UNESCO to be held in Paris, France on October 30 to November 14 2017.

 

By: Zanneel Williams 

