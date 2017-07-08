Latest update July 8th, 2017 1:39 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

New SILWFC Board of Directors appointed

Jul 08, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, July 08, 2017

Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced today, that cabinet has approved the appointment of the new Board of Directors for the Guyana Sugar Corporation(GuySuCo) Labour Welfare Fund Committee(SILWFC). This was revealed today during the media post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of Presidency.

The Minister of State said that the new members of the board are Lincoln Lewis, James Sukhu and Dorchan Nagasar who will replace Carvil Duncan, Jairam Petam and Kenneth Joseph who passed away earlier this year.

The SILWFC was established by law in 1947 to provide for the improvement of social and public health conditions among workers in the sugar industry, with special reference to housing, sanitation, potable water supply and recreational facilities.

Today, the principal activities of the organisation are focused on the improvement of housing, roads and the social and public health conditions of sugar workers.

SILWFC provides sugar workers with interest-free house and house-repair loans within stipulated ceilings. It is also mandated to assist in the maintenance of proper internal roads and sanitation, in communities where sugar workers reside.

The organisation has also been significantly involved in house lot allocation, conveyance of titles, issuing of interest free loans and giving water subsides to sugar workers who have met the qualifying requirements.

By: Neola Damon

Recent Articles

New SILWFC Board of Directors appointed

New SILWFC Board of Directors appointed

Jul 08, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, July 08, 2017 Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced today, that cabinet has approved the appointment of the new Board of Directors for the Guyana Sugar Corporation(GuySuCo) Labour Welfare Fund Committee(SILWFC). This was revealed today during the media post-Cabinet...
Read More
Detailed budgeting, regional staff training among major provisions for regions – RHOs

Detailed budgeting, regional staff training among...

Jul 08, 2017

National Weather Forecast for July 8, 2017

National Weather Forecast for July 8, 2017

Jul 08, 2017

SEBI to boost entrepreneurial skills among persons in Guyana and the Region

SEBI to boost entrepreneurial skills among...

Jul 07, 2017

Minister Allicock assured the Upper Mazaruni residents of govt support to their development

Minister Allicock assured the Upper Mazaruni...

Jul 07, 2017

Flood update in Region six and nine

Flood update in Region six and nine

Jul 07, 2017

Minister of State urges regional officials to fulfill their responsibilities

Minister of State urges regional officials to...

Jul 07, 2017

Cabinet approves three external loan agreements valued  over US$25M

Cabinet approves three external loan agreements...

Jul 07, 2017

Special Purpose Unit to handle divestment and privatization of GuySuCo’s assets

Special Purpose Unit to handle divestment and...

Jul 07, 2017

FAREWELL VISIT OF ISRAELI AMBASSADOR

FAREWELL VISIT OF ISRAELI AMBASSADOR

Jul 07, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 352 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 806,173 hits