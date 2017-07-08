New SILWFC Board of Directors appointed

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, July 08, 2017

Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced today, that cabinet has approved the appointment of the new Board of Directors for the Guyana Sugar Corporation(GuySuCo) Labour Welfare Fund Committee(SILWFC). This was revealed today during the media post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of Presidency.

The Minister of State said that the new members of the board are Lincoln Lewis, James Sukhu and Dorchan Nagasar who will replace Carvil Duncan, Jairam Petam and Kenneth Joseph who passed away earlier this year.

The SILWFC was established by law in 1947 to provide for the improvement of social and public health conditions among workers in the sugar industry, with special reference to housing, sanitation, potable water supply and recreational facilities.

Today, the principal activities of the organisation are focused on the improvement of housing, roads and the social and public health conditions of sugar workers.

SILWFC provides sugar workers with interest-free house and house-repair loans within stipulated ceilings. It is also mandated to assist in the maintenance of proper internal roads and sanitation, in communities where sugar workers reside.

The organisation has also been significantly involved in house lot allocation, conveyance of titles, issuing of interest free loans and giving water subsides to sugar workers who have met the qualifying requirements.

By: Neola Damon