New study to strengthen riverain transport imminent

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 09, 2017

A study to assess and enhance the modernisation of riverain transport is set to commence before the end of October.

During a recent post Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed that a US$125,000 contract for consultancy services on riverain transport in Guyana was awarded to Columbian Company GSD Plus SAS.

Minister Harmon explained that the study is aimed at performing an institutional, technical and financial review of the passenger and cargo transport services provided by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) on the Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice Rivers.

He added that the study will also perform a diagnostic of the problems, limitations, and trends of T&HD water transport services with the objective of improving current transport operation.

“You would recall several years ago, in the National Assembly, His Excellency the President had filed a motion which was debated about riverain deaths and the number of accidents occurring in our rivers and this consultancy is aimed at looking at our legislation, looking at practices which in many cases date back to many years when the waterways were just used by our Indigenous people in small boats,” the Minister of State stressed.

Meanwhile, speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Transport Manager, Patrick Thompson pointed out that the estimated implementation period of the Consultancy is four months.

Additionally, recommendations and improvement measures for T&HD’s organisational, operational, cost and financing structure will be provided and classified according to their level of impact and feasibility. The study will support the redesign of T&HD in order to achieve operational efficiency, cost efficiency and increased revenue Thompson said.

GSD Plus S.A.S is a specialist transport firm with experience in conducting similar transport improvements studies across Latin America.

By: Ranetta La Fleur