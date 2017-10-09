Latest update October 9th, 2017 7:50 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

New study to strengthen riverain transport imminent

Oct 09, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 09, 2017

A study to assess and enhance the modernisation of riverain transport is set to commence before the end of October.

During a recent post Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed that a US$125,000 contract for consultancy services on riverain transport in Guyana was awarded to Columbian Company GSD Plus SAS.

Transport and Harbours Department Head Office.

Minister Harmon explained that the study is aimed at performing an institutional, technical and financial review of the passenger and cargo transport services provided by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) on the Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice Rivers.

He added that the study will also perform a diagnostic of the problems, limitations, and trends of T&HD water transport services with the objective of improving current transport operation.

“You would recall several years ago, in the National Assembly, His Excellency the President had filed a motion which was debated about riverain deaths and the number of accidents occurring in our rivers and this consultancy is aimed at looking at our legislation, looking at practices which in many cases date back to many years when the waterways were just used by our Indigenous people in small boats,” the Minister of State stressed.

Meanwhile, speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Transport Manager, Patrick Thompson pointed out that the estimated implementation period of the Consultancy is four months.

Additionally, recommendations and improvement measures for T&HD’s organisational, operational, cost and financing structure will be provided and classified according to their level of impact and feasibility. The study will support the redesign of T&HD in order to achieve operational efficiency, cost efficiency and increased revenue Thompson said.

GSD Plus S.A.S is a specialist transport firm with experience in conducting similar transport improvements studies across Latin America.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

Recent Articles

‘Batavia a place for all’

‘Batavia a place for all’

Oct 09, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 9, 2017 The “multi-nation” community of Batavia on the lower Cuyuni River is home to some four Indigenous tribes and other ethnicities. Batavia’s Toshao, Eyon Boyal has set a two-year benchmark to reduce the community’s school dropout rate and ensure that each...
Read More
Agricultural and small business to benefit from 9th Cycle of BNTF.

Agricultural and small business to benefit from...

Oct 09, 2017

‘Building the Internet Collectively’ – Internet Week Guyana launched

‘Building the Internet Collectively’ –...

Oct 09, 2017

New study to strengthen riverain transport imminent

New study to strengthen riverain transport...

Oct 09, 2017

No new taxes for budget 2018 – Min. Jordan

No new taxes for budget 2018 – Min. Jordan

Oct 09, 2017

56 persons benefit from surgical outreach in Region One

56 persons benefit from surgical outreach in...

Oct 09, 2017

Mabaruma’s Town Council welcomes developmental investments

Mabaruma’s Town Council welcomes developmental...

Oct 09, 2017

IDB-funded state intervention positively impacts hinterland beneficiaries

IDB-funded state intervention positively impacts...

Oct 09, 2017

E-commerce ready – Kitty Post office rehabilitated and reopened – Over 300,000 to benefit

E-commerce ready – Kitty Post office...

Oct 09, 2017

Mocha residents given second chance at Self-Reliance workshop

Mocha residents given second chance at...

Oct 09, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,041,680 hits