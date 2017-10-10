New thriller ‘The Guyana Contract’ launched – Foreign investment, corporate politics, influence on small nations collide on its pages

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 10, 2017

The influence exerted by high-powered foreign executives on small emerging nations is the focus of a new novel, The Guyana Contract, by Guyanese-American Journalist and author Rosalind McLymont.

The University of Guyana (UG) hosted the launch of this inspiring addition to the Guyanese literature on Monday.

Rosalind McLymont explained that she penned the novel for the sole purpose of highlighting the fact the small nations like Guyana, as sovereign states drawn into the global dialogue, can be victimized by the global status-quo.

She further explained that the multilateral institutions have the ability to control these nations, managing their economic and industrial development decisions, molding them as sovereign peers, with more industrialised counterparts.

“Guyanese culture, language, folklore, and its sometimes-painful political history are woven into the main plot of The Guyana Contract, which is a plot that is not an unfamiliar scenario in the real-life scramble for vital natural resources and lucrative investment opportunities,” McLymont noted.

The novel is set in France, the United States and Guyana which brings together a culturally diverse array of characters in an investment deal rife with suspicion, deceit and ruthless greed.

As the plot unfolds in the novel, it describes a rapidly changing global marketplace, touching on themes of national pride; the tensions and weaknesses of a nation struggling to chart its own course; corporate politics; dogged entrepreneurship; human and drug trafficking; gender, sexual and cultural biases; inner conflict and self-discovery; and romance.

McLymont said that the novel was based on her point of view and experiences filled with an authentic voice throughout the novel. She noted that one of the main characters is even named after a most beloved relative.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Michael Scott, who is responsible for Academic Engagement, observed in the current age of technology and gadgets, the novel is a perfect example that written word matters.

Scott said though the novel targets the sphere of business, it touches on aspects critical to our understanding of our evolution as a Guyanese people.

By: Neola Damon