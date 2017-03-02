New wells for Diamond, Sparendaam, Sophia by August

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 02, 2017

New water wells are to be drilled at Diamond, Sparendaam and Sophia. This should provide improved water quality and services to the residents in these areas.

A contract to the tune of 552,855 Euros was this morning signing between the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Dutch firms of De Ruiter Doringen, and Rook South-American B.V for the construction of the wells. The signing took place in the Boardroom of GWI, Vlissengen Road and Church Street.

Signing the contract were GWI’s Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, Managing Director of De Ruiter Doringen, Frans Heinis and Managing Director of Rook South-American B.V, Martin Bloemscheer and other representatives of GWI .

The three wells are to be completed within a 12- week period commencing June 1. They will be constructed employing drilling technologies new to Guyana that would significantly increase their yield and efficiency. Dr. West-Charles explained that this is necessary to meet the demand for the service from communities such as Diamond and Sophia that have large populations.

The agreement provides for De Ruiter Doringen to drill the wells and for Rook South-American B.V to develop them.

The contract also covers onsite training for GWI engineers and local contractors. Dr. West-Charles explained that this is to ensure an increase in local technical capacity. “We recognise that there is a need for Guyanese contractors to be updated on well drilling technologies and so; one of the things that we shall be doing in every step of the way, is to ensure that Guyanese contractors are exposed to the new drilling techniques, while at the same time GWI will also be seeking to ensure that it has in-house capability,” Dr. Van West-Charles said.

About a dozen local contractors and GWI engineers are set to benefit under the agreement.

Since last year, the water company would has begun the process of familiarising its staff to the new approaches to well drilling. Dr. West-

Charles recalled that in 2016, a number of employees from GWI attended a special well drilling workshop in the United States of America (USA) that focused on several areas including the drilling of new wells and the geology of well development.

Another group of GWI staff will be undertaking the training this year, GWI’s Managing Director said.

In the construction of the wells, De Ruiter Doringen will be advancing the tried and tested reverse circulation drilling technology.

Managing Director of De Ruiter Doringen, Frans Heinis explained that the company has been using the technology for over 50 years in the Netherland and over 10 years in Suriname. He said that since the soil conditions in these countries are similar to those of Guyana, the drilling technique should be easily applied here.

The reverse circulation well drilling system is used for large diameter wells on loose alluvial soils. It consists of returning the drilled material and flushing medium to the surface inside the drill pipes.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Rook South-American B.V, Martin Bloemscheer said that the company was happy to work with GWI on the infrastructure and operational service improvement, which he assured, will result in “increased capacity and reduced cost” to the water company. “It is good that the local contractors can benefit from this as well,” Bloemscheer said.

By: Macalia Santos