New wharf, bond at Springlands to benefit Reg 6 riverain communities

Sep 26, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 26, 2017

A newly constructed wharf and bond at Springlands is expected to bring significant relief to farmers and residents in riverain communities in Region Six.

Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan, in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) valued the upgrades at around $26M.

The recently constructed wharf at Springlands, in Region Six.

The move to upgrade the infrastructure stemmed from previous complaints by farmers and residents who were forced to navigate a lengthy and unsafe walkway at Springlands.  Armogan explained that the bond will be of great use to the farmers, particularly from Orealla/Siparuta in the Corentyne River.

“What they are going to do when they come out, they would sit and sell the things themselves and what is not sold they can put it in the bond and come back the next day sell it on the roadside. So we’re trying to assist them to at least make as much money as possible from their produce”, the Regional Chairman explained.

The new facility is expected to be officially open next week.

Meanwhile, Armogan noted that the Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Communities have been “investing a lot of money” in the area of Baracaria, which is located in the Cuyuni River.

“A new playground is going to be constructed there, a new recreational hall is going to be constructed there, so the people of Baracaria stand to benefit greatly from the expenditure that is going to be laid out there in the Baracaria area”, Armagon said.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Region Six Regional Chairman Permaul Armogan.

 

