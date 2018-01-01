New Year’s Message 2018 Moses V. Nagamootoo Prime Minister and First Vice-President of The Cooperative Republic of Guyana

My dear Guyanese brothers and sisters

As we enter the new year, I extend to all of you best wishes with hope for brighter times ahead.

New Year finds us bonding together; celebrating in traditional, Guyanese fashion. Today, we embrace the Guyanese way with plenty love and nuff affection. Today our Guyanese heart is pure and generous. We seek out old friends, and reach out to families.

It is also traditional to look back at what we have achieved; and to make resolutions to do better in the new year.

The resolutions we make at the personal and family levels are no different from what we wish for our country. As a nation, we are all resolved to remain loyal to Guyana and to be united as Guyanese. We are all committed to the goals of a prosperous country.

Last year was a testing time for all Guyanese. You stood strong and tall. You defended Guyana’s sovereignty. You sung loud and clear: “Not a blade of grass!” Together, we also scaled major hurdles and overcame many challenges,

Above all, Guyana has been spared the plight of dire poverty, destitution and want, which has become the unfortunate lot of some of our neighbours. We became a reservoir of hope for our Caribbean brothers and sisters, when they were struck by disasters. Guyana remains a safe haven for peoples across the region who come here to shop and trade, and to shelter in time of need under the Guyana umbrella of hospitality and friendship.

The new year dawns with bright hope for Guyana, with fresh prospects that we could do better, that we could be better!

The new year must see us celebrating our rich diversity, our common culture, and our Guyaneseness. Together we are safe and secure. Together we can watch the back of each other.

Whether you are on the coast or in the hinterland; in our riverain or savannah areas, I extend sincere greetings to you for 2018. We are encouraged by your faith, your trust and support; and we are strengthened by your resolve to walk this journey together, to the happy life!

Happy New Year!