Latest update December 22nd, 2017 6:03 PM

‘No Assault took place at this Ministry’ – Minister Holder

Dec 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 21, 2017

At a media conference to address accusations of a sexual assault, occurring at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Regent Street office, Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder said he is aware of no such incident.

Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder

“As far as the incident that is reported, I cannot see it involving this ministry. I have had no reports from either the administration of the ministry or the security that any incident of this nature occurred within this compound”, Minister Holder explained.

Further, Minister Holder said no other Minister was at the Regent Street location on Monday last, as allegedly asserted by the letter writer, Arnold Sanassie.

“As far as I am aware no other minister came to this ministry to see me on Monday and I am certainly aware that there is no office in this ministry that any other minister occupies”, the Minister asserted.

In addition, Minister Holder described the letter should be seen as an attempt to sully his good character.

“Things of this nature can sully a person’s reputation. I have had a good reputation all of my life for 72 years and I don’t want it sullied now. I am also aware that things of this nature could go viral, and very often once it gets into the public arena it’s very difficult to remove this stain and attempt to put a smear on your character”, he added.

When asked about the letter writer, Director of Public Communications Imran Khan said the writer is unknown and the last time such a name surfaced it was associated with a smear campaign of the former government now the opposition, Peoples’ Progressive Party.

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

 

