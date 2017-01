No increase in speedboat fares

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 05, 2016

There is no increase in speedboat fares for commuters crossing the Demerara River.

Checks at the Stabroek and Vreed-en-Hoop wharfs where the speedboats load and offload passengers, confirmed the fares remain the same.

The checks proved that Opposition Member of Parliament, Nigel Dharamlall was erroneous in his statement made today, in the National Assembly when he purported that the fees to travel from Vreed-en-Hoop to Stabroek had gone by 200 percent.

By: Ranetta La Fleur