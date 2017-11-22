No Misconduct will be tolerated – Minister Henry

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Wednesday, November 21, 2017

Following reports of sexual misconduct of a male teacher attached to one of the country’s leading secondary school, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry says action will be taken by the ministry to have same investigated and dealt with accordingly.

“I know these things can get sensational at times but the world in which we live matters like that ought to be raised and ought to be dealt with very seriously and condignly and that is the ministry’s intention to deal with the matter in the appropriate way using existing and appropriate channels that exist and, so we will activate the process and take the necessary steps,” Minister Henry told the Department of Public Information (DPI), in her office yesterday.

Further, Minister Henry says regardless of its nature, misconduct will not be tolerated, and all such reports will be investigated according to established procedures.

“Anything considered outside of good discipline and good conduct will have to be dealt with by the Ministry, sexual and otherwise. There are procedures to deal with these issues

A formal complaint against the 38-year-old Economics teacher was submitted to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson by Cultural Policy Advisor at the Education Ministry Ruel Johnson, who called, among other things, for the teacher’s suspension.

Johnson’s letter of complaint was copied to the Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry; the Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan; the Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally; the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence; the Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams; and the Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton.

The teacher who has been at the senior secondary school for at least ten years has been previously associated with many other Public and Private Education institutions.