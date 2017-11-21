Latest update November 21st, 2017 6:29 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

No misconduct will be tolerated – Minister Henry

Nov 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Actions will be taken by the Ministry of Education to have matters of sexual misconduct investigated and dealt with accordingly. This question was raised during an exclusive interview with Minister of Education Nicolette Henry.

Hon. Minister of Education Nicolette Henry.

“I know these things can get sensational at times but the world in which we live matters like that ought to be raised and ought to be dealt with very seriously and condignly and that is the ministry’s intention to deal with the matter in the appropriate way using existing and appropriate channels that exist and, so we will activate the process and take the necessary steps,” Minister Henry told the Department of Public Information (DPI), in her office yesterday.

Further, Minister Henry says regardless of its nature, misconduct will not be tolerated, and reports of such will be investigated according to established procedures.

“Anything considered outside of good discipline and good conduct will have to be dealt with by the Ministry, sexual and otherwise. There are procedures to deal with these issues.”

A formal complaint against the 38-year-old teacher was submitted to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson by Cultural Policy Advisor at the Education Ministry Ruel Johnson, who called for, among other things, the teacher’s suspension.

Johnson’s letter of complaint was copied to the Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry; the Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan; the Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally; the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence; the Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams; and the Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton.

 

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam 

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Residents of Georgetown can now pay rates and taxes via MMG

Residents of Georgetown can now pay rates and taxes via MMG

Nov 21, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 21, 2017 Residents of Georgetown can now pay rates and taxes via the Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) application. This was made possible through a collaboration between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), and Guyana Telephone Telegraph (GTT) and was officially launched...
Read More
No misconduct will be tolerated – Minister Henry

No misconduct will be tolerated – Minister

Nov 21, 2017

“We are a Govt of the youth”- PM tells youth ambassadors

“We are a Govt of the youth”- PM tells youth...

Nov 21, 2017

Analysis to determine viability of extending HEYS programme- Minister Allicock

Analysis to determine viability of extending HEYS...

Nov 21, 2017

ACDA-UPN, Inspiring Young Minds to Aspire Higher

ACDA-UPN, Inspiring Young Minds to Aspire Higher

Nov 21, 2017

MOE takes Town Hall meeting to Berbice

MOE takes Town Hall meeting to Berbice

Nov 20, 2017

Radio Bartica 95.1 FM is live, public information vital to nation’s development – President Granger

Radio Bartica 95.1 FM is live, public information...

Nov 20, 2017

GO-Invests hosts Joint Venture and Strategic Partnership Seminar

GO-Invests hosts Joint Venture and Strategic...

Nov 20, 2017

“Rebuild to more resilient standards” CARICOM SG urges UN pledging conference for hurricane hit countries

“Rebuild to more resilient standards” ...

Nov 20, 2017

Assets Recovery and Financial Investigations Workshop opens – as SARA continues work to recover more than US$400M in stolen assets

Assets Recovery and Financial Investigations...

Nov 20, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 400 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,187,528 hits