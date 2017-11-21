No misconduct will be tolerated – Minister Henry

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Actions will be taken by the Ministry of Education to have matters of sexual misconduct investigated and dealt with accordingly. This question was raised during an exclusive interview with Minister of Education Nicolette Henry.

“I know these things can get sensational at times but the world in which we live matters like that ought to be raised and ought to be dealt with very seriously and condignly and that is the ministry’s intention to deal with the matter in the appropriate way using existing and appropriate channels that exist and, so we will activate the process and take the necessary steps,” Minister Henry told the Department of Public Information (DPI), in her office yesterday.

Further, Minister Henry says regardless of its nature, misconduct will not be tolerated, and reports of such will be investigated according to established procedures.

“Anything considered outside of good discipline and good conduct will have to be dealt with by the Ministry, sexual and otherwise. There are procedures to deal with these issues.”

A formal complaint against the 38-year-old teacher was submitted to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson by Cultural Policy Advisor at the Education Ministry Ruel Johnson, who called for, among other things, the teacher’s suspension.

Johnson’s letter of complaint was copied to the Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry; the Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan; the Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally; the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence; the Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams; and the Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton.

