No movement for Sophia squatters just yet – CH&PA

DPI, Guyana, Monday, January 8, 2018

Residents of Sophia who have been squatting on government reserves have been granted a temporary reprieve. According to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), they cannot move ahead with the relocation exercise until a site has been found to re-house the residents.

Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Lelon Saul last Thursday said that the housing entity will not be relocating residents of Sophia until there is a viable alternative.

“We are yet to develop a new location for those people. We are yet to develop a new location for them. We are looking at Cummings Lodge. Even though they were served with notices, we would not be moving against them,” Saul said.

Late last year, the CH&PA issued over 260 notices to squatters in Sophia, informing them that they had until the end of this month (January 2018) to relocate.

The entity had carried out a demolition exercise in Section A and B Pattenson, Turkeyen which led to several residents requesting more time to move.

CH&PA in collaboration with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Guyana Police Force, commenced the regularisation process in Section A and B Pattensen, on October 12, 2017.

Meanwhile, Saul said the CH&PA continues the regularisation of several communities across the country. These include the Mount Saini/Angoy’s Avenue community in Region Six, Timehri North and Middle Road, East La Penitence. The work at Timehri North is being undertaken in collaboration with the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission(GL&SC).

The CEO said there are persons living in proximity to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, who will have to be relocated. For those in Middle Road, East La Penitence, the CH&PA is also working with the GL&SC and the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to have some residents there also relocated, while the others will be regularised.

“Very shortly we will be meeting with the municipality of Georgetown to identify the engineering we serve along the canal that passes through that area. And those persons that are living in that zone where the engineering we serve will be, we will have to find alternative locations for them,” Saul informed.

By: Alexis Rodney

