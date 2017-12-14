No place for vulgarity in National Assembly- President Granger

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 13, 2017

President David Granger, this morning described Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Juan Edghill’s conduct during the 79th Sitting of the National Assembly, as a display of absolute vulgarity and one which has no place in Guyana’s Highest house.

The Head of State said, “There is no place for that in the National Assembly it is a very poor display on the part of Mr. Edghill…to demonstrates to the public and our children that the honourable house should be the scene of such a disorderly show.”

President Granger further added “I can’t imagine that the Chancellor of the Judiciary would put up with that in the High Court. She is the head, I can’t imagine the Speaker should face that type of vulgarity.”

When questioned as to whether he would meet with the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, the President replied in the affirmative.

The Head of State, however, noted that the Opposition’s behaviour on the November 2, when he addressed the National Assembly was completely uncalled for, and believes that the Opposition Leader must deal with such matters in his party.

“I don’t have a problem meeting with the leader of the opposition any time about any matter he wishes to raise with me… I think that the treatment meted out to me on the 2 Nov was completely uncalled for I think the treatment meted out to the speaker this week is completely uncalled for and I think the leader of the opposition needs to deal with these cultural issues within his party”, President Granger said.

MP Edghill has been suspended from the next four sittings of the National Assembly, after the government’s Chief Whip Amna Ally moved a motion to have him suspended, for his recent actions.

By: Zanneel Williams