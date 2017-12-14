Latest update December 13th, 2017 9:56 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

No place for vulgarity in National Assembly- President Granger

Dec 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 13, 2017

President David Granger, this morning described Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Juan Edghill’s conduct during the 79th Sitting of the National Assembly, as a display of absolute vulgarity and one which has no place in Guyana’s Highest house.

President David Granger.

The Head of State said, “There is no place for that in the National Assembly it is a very poor display on the part of Mr. Edghill…to demonstrates to the public and our children that the honourable house should be the scene of such a disorderly show.”

President Granger further added “I can’t imagine that the Chancellor of the Judiciary would put up with that in the High Court. She is the head, I can’t imagine the Speaker should face that type of vulgarity.”

When questioned as to whether he would meet with the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, the President replied in the affirmative.

The Head of State, however, noted that the Opposition’s behaviour on the November 2, when he addressed the National Assembly was completely uncalled for, and believes that the Opposition Leader must deal with such matters in his party.

“I don’t have a problem meeting with the leader of the opposition any time about any matter he wishes to raise with me… I think that the treatment meted out to me on the 2 Nov was completely uncalled for I think the treatment meted out to the speaker this week is completely uncalled for and I think the leader of the opposition needs to deal with these cultural issues within his party”, President Granger said.

MP Edghill has been suspended from the next four sittings of the National Assembly, after the government’s Chief Whip Amna Ally moved a motion to have him suspended, for his recent actions.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

Recent Articles

Region’s Seven allocation approved increased sums for health sector

Region’s Seven allocation approved increased sums for health

Dec 13, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 Residents in Region Seven, Cuyuni Mazaruni can expect a further boost in their health services as the region’s 2018 Budget allocation was granted approval by the Committee of Supply. During the examinations of the Budget 2018 estimates, a total of $2.5B...
Read More
CPA’s programmes meets targets set

CPA’s programmes meets targets set

Dec 13, 2017

US$10M received from CGX Energy under previous gov’t should have been reflected in Consolidated Fund – Min. Jordan

US$10M received from CGX Energy under previous...

Dec 13, 2017

$6.4B approved for Region Six

$6.4B approved for Region Six

Dec 13, 2017

No works stymied in Region Five- Minster Bulkan clarifies

No works stymied in Region Five- Minster Bulkan...

Dec 13, 2017

Min. Legal Affairs, National Library spread Christmas cheer

Min. Legal Affairs, National Library spread...

Dec 13, 2017

CJIA slated for December 2018 deadline; no further cost implications- Minister Patterson

CJIA slated for December 2018 deadline; no...

Dec 13, 2017

Childcare Protection Agency hosts annual staff conference

Childcare Protection Agency hosts annual staff...

Dec 13, 2017

No place for vulgarity in National Assembly- President Granger

No place for vulgarity in National Assembly-...

Dec 13, 2017

Exxon Mobil’s signing bonus kept private as a matter of National Security

Exxon Mobil’s signing bonus kept private as a...

Dec 13, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,262,365 hits