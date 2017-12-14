No works stymied in Region Five- Minster Bulkan clarifies

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan earlier today defended developmental works in Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice) and refuted Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Harry Gill efforts to “mislead” the house, about the state of affairs in the region.

It was during the consideration of the details of the current expenditure of the 2018 National budget under Region Five that MP Gill alleged that funds allocated, for refreshment and meals for the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), were unjustifiable. Gill said that the increase of $1.481M in 2017 to $2.052M in 2018 needed proper explanation since there have not been any developments in the region, since April of this year.

Although MP Gill was reminded by Speaker of the House, Dr. Barton Scotland that his comments were unfit for the consideration of the budget estimates; he argued that members of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) have been stymieing development in the region because of their noncooperation at the RDC level.

However, Minister Bulkan clarified the issue, stating that contrary to popular belief there is no developmental shortfall in the Region.

“Sir, the work of the RDC is continuing. The RDC of Region Five has not closed. So, with or without the corporation of the honourable member and others, the work will continue”, he told the National Assembly.

The meals and refreshment, he explained, are used during meetings of planning, tender board and budget and meetings with other agencies.

By: Alexis Rodney

