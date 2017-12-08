NOC to be restructured come 2018

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 7, 2017

The juveniles of the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) in Onderneeming, Pomeroon–Supenaam, (Region Two,) was on Thursday informed that the programme and day-to-day management of the institution will be restructured in 2018.

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Social Protection, Loreen Baird made the disclosure at the institution’s annual Christmas luncheon. The amalgamated ‘boys’ and girls’ schools as it is commonly referred to, partnered with its now parent ministry, to host the event.

Addressing the restructuring, Baird explained that NOC will soon begin delivering a two-year programme that will provide the juveniles with the knowledge and skills to become functional citizens.

Further, she said they will be exposed to the Secondary Competency Certificate Programme which focuses extensively on technical vocational education for adolescents.

She observed that upon completion of the course, each of the juvenile will be awarded a certificate allowing them entrance into any government learning institution, where they can broaden their skills.

“We want when you leave this facility and you are reintegrated into society, that you can come out as a completely different person than you came into,” Baird told the teenagers.

She noted that the acquisition of life skills and education are key to this process, and will be provided to youth, ensuring that they lose no momentum in academic learning.

Director of Social Services, Whentworth Tanner said the NOC will be assessed in a completely different light. “It just needs a little more structure and a little more motivation; not only the staff but the ministry would also be providing adequate support,” he explained.

Additionally, Tanner remarked that the administration has not overlooked the children of the NOC and persons should not be dismissive of any Juvenile who has passed the doors of the institution.

In July 2017, the operation of the NOC was transferred from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Social Protection, on the grounds that the institution’s purpose is to prepare and train juveniles for reintegration into society.

The NOC caters to children between the ages of 12 to 17 and most of those enlisted have been sentenced for the offence of wandering.

