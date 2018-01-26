Latest update January 26th, 2018 9:16 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

North Pakaraima residents benefit from introductory lapidary course

Jan 26, 2018 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 26, 2018

Some twenty (20) persons from Monkey Mountain, Tuseneng, Kurukabaru, Kato, and Mikwak recently benefitted from a two-week Introductory course in Lapidary. Participants were trained to recognise and gather quality semi-precious stones and more importantly, how to test the various stones to determine their properties and history.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

The job of a Lapidary or stone cutter has to do with the engraving, cutting, or polishing of stones and gems, many of which are found in Region Eight. The government allocated the sum of $10M in the 2018 Budget to establish a Lapidary Workshop in Monkey Mountain.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, said that the residents of the North Pakaraima communities are very enthusiastic about the project.

Apart from the introductory course, Minister Garrido-Lowe explained that participants will be trained in jewellery making. Craftsmen and women will also benefit, as they will have to produce unique craft cases out of tibisiri, nibi, wood and spun cotton, to display the different pieces of jewellery.

The Minister explained that the residents are in the process of designing the workshop, and identifying the land for its construction. Once the facility is completed, the ministry will seek to procure the modern equipment to cut the stones.

According to Minister Garrido-Lowe, the polished stones will be sold locally in support of the local jewellers. Additionally, when the project is fully onstream persons overseas will be able to order their pieces online.  She said that the ministry will be working closely with the Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin in that regard.

Another positive offshoot from this economic venture is tourism. Visitors will be taken on semi-precious stone hunting and gathering trips and will be taught how to recognise quality stones. They will also be able to order customised pieces.

This project will create employment for at least 20 persons in each of the five communities that will be involved, and an additional 10 in Monkey Mountain itself.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Assessment of departments, facilities under Social Cohesion Ministry continues

Assessment of departments, facilities under Social Cohesion Ministry...

Jan 26, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 26, 2018 Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton yesterday visited and inspected the National Museum and the National School of Music as he continued his assessment tours of the various departments under his purview. He was accompanied by a team that included the...
Read More
“We must work together” – PM tells sugar workers at Skeldon, Rose Hall meetings

“We must work together” – PM tells...

Jan 26, 2018

“Govt needed to make some hard decisions” –  Minister Ramjattan to retrenched Enmore sugar workers

“Govt needed to make some hard decisions”...

Jan 26, 2018

North Pakaraima residents benefit from introductory lapidary course

North Pakaraima residents benefit from...

Jan 26, 2018

Guyana gears up for Women’s Twenty20 – replay screen to be acquired for Stadium

Guyana gears up for Women’s Twenty20 – replay...

Jan 26, 2018

Unions say privatisation possible option for sugar industry – Minister Harmon

Unions say privatisation possible option for...

Jan 26, 2018

Tiger Pond launches $5M Cassava Processing facility

Tiger Pond launches $5M Cassava Processing...

Jan 26, 2018

New Amsterdam’s A&E unit to be expanded this year

New Amsterdam’s A&E unit to be expanded...

Jan 26, 2018

“We need to bring closure” – Minister Harmon hints CoI into execution-style killings

“We need to bring closure” – Minister...

Jan 26, 2018

Management of interior roads returns to GGMC

Management of interior roads returns to GGMC

Jan 26, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 417 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,413,045 hits