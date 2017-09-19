North Rupunini residents observe “Heritage Village” activity

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Residents of the North Rupununi turned out in their number at the Annai Benab to celebrate their annual Heritage Village activity, in observance of Indigenous Heritage Month 2017.

Ministers of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock and Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton who joined the celebration over the weekend, were entertained by the cultural presentations, sports, and culinary delights.

Minister Allicock, delivering brief remarks at the event, noted that the Heritage Village celebration started in the community of Annai in 1993, where the Amerindians at that time were given the opportunity to showcase their culture and talents.

Today, this activity is observed in every district across the country. He urged the people to take note of those who were involved in the process of ensuring the indigenous culture is showcased to the rest of the country.

“We have talents, we have the ability and what we need to do is to ensure we make it available to our young children, the rest of the Guyanese population and the world”, Minister Allicock emphasised.

He also took the opportunity to remind the residents of their responsibility to ensure the development of their communities and the country. The Minister impressed upon them to develop their Village Improvement Plans (VIPs) – an initiative announced by President David Granger, at Pakuri’s (St. Cuthbert Mission) Heritage Village activity.

Minister George Norton commended the residents for the inclusion of youths in all their cultural presentations. He emphasised the importance of imparting the Indigenous culture to the younger generation, by older persons.

He said “More and more persons are recognising the role that the Indigenous has played in national development. They have been the keepers of the forest and have also played their role is safeguarding Guyana’s territory”.

As Ministry with responsibility for Culture, Youth, and Sport, Dr. Norton pledged to support the village in its endeavours to develop those sectors within their communities.

During the month-long Indigenous Heritage Month celebration, a number of events were held, including exhibitions at the Sophia Complex, heritage village at Pakuri, an interfaith service, and the reflections on the life and work of Steven Campbell – the first Amerindian Parliamentarian in Guyana, lecture series and education tours. There will also be the heritage pageant and Games meet.

By: Synieka Thorne