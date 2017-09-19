Latest update September 19th, 2017 7:31 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

North Rupunini residents observe “Heritage Village” activity

Sep 19, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Residents of the North Rupununi turned out in their number at the Annai Benab to celebrate their annual Heritage Village activity, in observance of Indigenous Heritage Month 2017.

The Surama Group performs their cultural presentation.

Ministers of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock and Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton who joined the celebration over the weekend, were entertained by the cultural presentations, sports, and culinary delights.

Minister Allicock, delivering brief remarks at the event, noted that the Heritage Village celebration started in the community of Annai in 1993, where the Amerindians at that time were given the opportunity to showcase their culture and talents.

Today, this activity is observed in every district across the country. He urged the people to take note of those who were involved in the process of ensuring the indigenous culture is showcased to the rest of the country.

“We have talents, we have the ability and what we need to do is to ensure we make it available to our young children, the rest of the Guyanese population and the world”, Minister Allicock emphasised.

He also took the opportunity to remind the residents of their responsibility to ensure the development of their communities and the country.  The Minister impressed upon them to develop their Village Improvement Plans (VIPs) – an initiative announced by President David Granger, at Pakuri’s (St. Cuthbert Mission) Heritage Village activity.

The smoking ceremony being done by a resident.

Minister George Norton commended the residents for the inclusion of youths in all their cultural presentations. He emphasised the importance of imparting the Indigenous culture to the younger generation, by older persons.

He said “More and more persons are recognising the role that the Indigenous has played in national development. They have been the keepers of the forest and have also played their role is safeguarding Guyana’s territory”.

As Ministry with responsibility for Culture, Youth, and Sport, Dr. Norton pledged to support the village in its endeavours to develop those sectors within their communities.

During the month-long Indigenous Heritage Month celebration, a number of events were held, including exhibitions at the Sophia Complex, heritage village at Pakuri, an interfaith service, and the reflections on the life and work of Steven Campbell – the first Amerindian Parliamentarian in Guyana, lecture series and education tours. There will also be the heritage pageant and Games meet.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

The Annai and Aranaputa female football team dueing the football competition.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock and Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton visiting one of the booths.

 

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock and Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton shares a traditional drink in a calabash.

The Parishara dance group performing their welcome dance.

 

 

A young Indigenous girl performing a poem.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock being crowned by a young Indigenous girl of Annai.

Recent Articles

President to raise climate change concerns at Commonwealth HOG meeting

President to raise climate change concerns at Commonwealth HOG

Sep 19, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 19, 2017 President David Granger said he will raise concerns about climate change and global warming when he attends the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. The President met with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland today on the...
Read More
Santa Aratak Mission seeks slice of tourism pie

Santa Aratak Mission seeks slice of tourism pie

Sep 19, 2017

Integrated Health Service Delivery Network piloted in four regions

Integrated Health Service Delivery Network...

Sep 19, 2017

North Rupunini residents observe “Heritage Village” activity

North Rupunini residents observe “Heritage...

Sep 19, 2017

DHB feasibility study completed, recommends three-lane low bridge at Houston – Versailles

DHB feasibility study completed, recommends...

Sep 19, 2017

Min. Gaskin dismisses Jagdeo’s statement about economy collapse

Min. Gaskin dismisses Jagdeo’s statement about...

Sep 19, 2017

President calls for broader platform, better coordinated approach -to effectively manage disaster preparedness and relief efforts

President calls for broader platform, better...

Sep 19, 2017

Guyana stands in solidarity with Dominica, ready to offer support

Guyana stands in solidarity with Dominica, ready...

Sep 19, 2017

Indigenous Guyanese honoured for contribution to national development

Indigenous Guyanese honoured for contribution to...

Sep 19, 2017

“Region 9 needs to be integrated more than ever into the Guyanese Society,”- Dr. George Norton

“Region 9 needs to be integrated more than ever...

Sep 19, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 984,530 hits