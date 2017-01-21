Norton calls on Guyanese to be more patriotic

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, January 20, 2017

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, is calling for a renewed sense of patriotism. He said this is one factor that can unite all the peoples of this land. Noting that many qualified and skilled persons leave Guyana citing job satisfaction, Dr. Norton urged that they also consider the needs of their homeland.

In an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Dr. Norton said Guyanese need to play their role if Guyana is to become an interconnected society. He said this includes appreciating the customs and norms of the other person and understanding the languages of Guyana’s Indigenous peoples.

Dr. Norton said, two of the main barriers affecting closer integration of the hinterland and coastland are language and religion.

The Minister revealed that the Ministry of Social Cohesion is in collaboration with the Ministry of Education to introduce a booklet on the importance social cohesion. “We want everybody to be included in this national pie, social cohesion is out to do that,” Dr. Norton said.

The booklet, titled “I am a Guyanese” focuses on civic education and is in the draft stage. When completed, the booklet will be introduced in Primary schools across the country.

“The book entails information on my country, my people, self-esteem, qualities of a good citizen, patriotism, one’s rights, and politeness,” the minister disclosed.

By: Zanneel Williams