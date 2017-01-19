Norton ‘delinking’, urge to address health sector issues normal – Trotman

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 19, 2017

It is only a matter of time before Former Minister of Public Health; Dr. George Norton is fully immersed into the workings of his new ministry, Ministry of Social Cohesion according to Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman at a post Cabinet briefing today at the Ministry of the Presidency.

“I think it is natural for Minister of Social Cohesion to want to comment on matters pertaining to health. It is who he is, he is a doctor he has been in the sector all of his working life and so what may appear to be expressions, as we believe, will eventually give way and will settle down,” Trotman said.

The New Social Cohesion Minister since assuming his new office has been commenting and reporting on health issues and had been headlining several health related news stories.

Minister Trotman noted that it is not ‘unnatural’ for a person to have sentimental attachments to a familiar place or thing. He considers this to be the early stages of Minister Norton’s ‘delinking’ process.

Minister Norton was appointed the Minister of Social Cohesion in 2017 and has since addressed a several issues within the Health Sector including the shortages of nurses and future plans that were in place for a new Accident and Emergency unit in the near future

By: Delicia Haynes