NPTAB Holds First Orientation Session for Potential Evaluators

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Thursday, June 22, 2017

Approximately 40 potential evaluators attended an orientation session hosted by the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPATAB) Ministry of Finance, at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre on Camp Street today.

Chairman of NPTAB Berkley Wickham said the session was a result of the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan’s insistence that the programme to train evaluators be “pushed ahead.” He noted that the session was intended to clear-up misconceptions about what the job would entail. More in-depth training, Wickham explained, will be given to those participants who intend to “move forward with the process.”

Wickham also highlighted the significance of evaluators since public procurement is a critical part of Guyana’s economic development. He explained the importance of integrity and public confidence in the procurement process and achieving transparency in the procurement procedures. “This is because Public Procurement is estimated to be responsible for 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), due to the fact that we have a weak Private Sector and government has had to act as the primary economic driver.”

He also informed the participants of the positive role, public procurement can play through improvements in social standards such as living and working conditions.

The need to ensure that potential contractors operate lawfully was also cited by Wickham, “Government does not award contracts to suppliers who exploit labour or child labour. Government suppliers must comply with natural wage laws and policies.” Equal opportunity, he reminded must be given to males and females and access must be given to small businesses including those owned by women and persons with disabilities.

Chief Executive Officer of NPTAB, Donald De Clou outlined some of the key principles governing the process of

evaluating tenders, which include non-discrimination, equal treatment, transparency fairness and confidentiality. He pointed out that they would be required to sign a “Good Practice Note”. This, he explained would be a binding agreement stating that evaluators were not connected in any way to those contractors or potential suppliers to avoid any conflicts of interest.

The interactive session will be held again, at a later date, to accommodate persons who were unable to attend due to the inclement weather.

Finance Minister Jordan earlier this year had indicated that he was moving to improve the efficiency of services provided by agencies under his ministry. The need for contract evaluators was identified by the minister who called publicly for retired administrators, teachers and senior public servants to apply and take up the positions advertised.

The evaluators, Jordan explained would help to process contracts much faster and help to expedite the start of critically needed works.

By: Paul McAdam