Latest update June 22nd, 2017 6:46 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

NPTAB Holds First Orientation Session for Potential Evaluators

Jun 22, 2017 Government, Ministry of Finance, News

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Thursday, June 22, 2017

Approximately 40 potential evaluators attended an orientation session hosted by the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPATAB) Ministry of Finance, at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre on Camp Street today.

Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration Berkley Wickham addressing the potential contract evaluators at the orientation session.

Chairman of NPTAB Berkley Wickham said the session was a result of the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan’s insistence that the programme to train evaluators be “pushed ahead.” He noted that the session was intended to clear-up misconceptions about what the job would entail. More in-depth training, Wickham explained, will be given to those participants who intend to “move forward with the process.”

Wickham also highlighted the significance of evaluators since public procurement is a critical part of Guyana’s economic development. He explained the importance of integrity and public confidence in the procurement process and achieving transparency in the procurement procedures.  “This is because Public Procurement is estimated to be responsible for 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), due to the fact that we have a weak Private Sector and government has had to act as the primary economic driver.”

He also informed the participants of the positive role, public procurement can play through improvements in social standards such as living and working conditions.

The need to ensure that potential contractors operate lawfully was also cited by Wickham, “Government does not award contracts to suppliers who exploit labour or child labour. Government suppliers must comply with natural wage laws and policies.” Equal opportunity, he reminded must be given to males and females and access must be given to small businesses including those owned by women and persons with disabilities.

Chief Executive Officer of NPTAB, Donald De Clou outlined some of the key principles governing the process of

Some of the potential contract evaluators at the orientation session conducted by the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration.

evaluating tenders, which include non-discrimination, equal treatment, transparency fairness and confidentiality.  He pointed out that they would be required to sign a “Good Practice Note”. This, he explained would be a binding agreement stating that evaluators were not connected in any way to those contractors or potential suppliers to avoid any conflicts of interest.

The interactive session will be held again, at a later date, to accommodate persons who were unable to attend due to the inclement weather.

Finance Minister Jordan earlier this year had indicated that he was moving to improve the efficiency of services provided by agencies under his ministry. The need for contract evaluators was identified by the minister who called publicly for retired administrators, teachers and senior public servants to apply and take up the positions advertised.

The evaluators, Jordan explained would help to process contracts much faster and help to expedite the start of critically needed works.

 

By: Paul McAdam

Recent Articles

Historic inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference Set for July

Historic inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference Set for July

Jun 22, 2017

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Thursday, June 22, 2017 The University of Guyana will discuss the establishment of a Caribbean Diaspora Engagement Centre at the inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference. Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr Ivelaw Griffith, at a press conference today, explained that...
Read More
NPTAB Holds First Orientation Session for Potential Evaluators

NPTAB Holds First Orientation Session for...

Jun 22, 2017

Several more hinterland communities to get improved water supplies

Several more hinterland communities to get...

Jun 22, 2017

Government to provide low income homes for squatters

Government to provide low income homes for...

Jun 22, 2017

Celebrating Youth Contributions- National Youth Award

Celebrating Youth Contributions- National Youth...

Jun 22, 2017

CPCE accepting applicants for September 2017 intake

CPCE accepting applicants for September 2017...

Jun 22, 2017

Overloaded heavy-duty vehicles on hinterland roads costing gov’t large sums

Overloaded heavy-duty vehicles on hinterland...

Jun 22, 2017

Ministry of Communities hands over a double drive tractor and hydraulic lift trailer to Region 8

Ministry of Communities hands over a double drive...

Jun 22, 2017

Children must not be deprived of an opportunity to excel – CEO tells Early Childhood Education Master-trainers

Children must not be deprived of an opportunity...

Jun 22, 2017

Guyana STEM Robotics team set for World competition in Washington —Education Ministry injects $2.5M contribution

Guyana STEM Robotics team set for World...

Jun 22, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 347 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 758,605 hits