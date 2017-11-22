NSC introduces boxing to Region Three schools

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 22, 2017

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has taken the initiative to introduce boxing into schools in Region Three. This is being instituted via a workshop with Physical Education teachers from schools in the district.

Deputy Director of Sport Brian Smith explained that the workshop will assist teachers to deliver the sport once it’s introduced into the curriculum. “What we would like to do is to see from this, the students that you have under your purview, that they are thought the basics of boxing which would be a requirement for the physical education syllabus at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate as well as to enable you to be qualified at the basic level to be able to conduct your own training sessions at your school”, Smith explained to the participants.

During the three-day workshop, Physical Education teachers will be taught the basics of boxing. Some of the schools that the workshop has targeted include Leonora Secondary, Leonora Technical Institute, Vergenoegen Secondary, Winsor Forest Secondary, Zeeburg Secondary and Crane Primary among others. A total of twenty teachers will be participating.

Smith noted that boxing is one of the disciplines that the sports commission has decided to place significant emphasis on and have included it in their plan throughout the coming year.

The initiative to introduce boxing in schools in Region Three is one that has been welcomed by the Physical Education teachers.

Debra Cultrust of the Leonora Secondary School said this is the first time such an initiative has been introduced in schools. “I think it is a good idea to have such a programme in the school system so that the children can channel their energies …into a meaningful area. They can also utilise the sport in terms of competition.”

The training seminar will conclude on Friday and will continue in Region Nine where the focus will be on cricket. This is a part of the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s wider plan to re-introduce sports in schools to create well-rounded students who are not only academically based.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/