NSC working to improve UG’s sporting capacity

GUYANA, GINA, Monday, January 30, 2017

The National Sports Commission (NSC) and international weightlifting coach, Dr. Kyle Pierce, are working towards the formulation of a sports programme for the University of Guyana. The programme will be one that is recognised regionally.

In 2016, Dr. Pierce conducted a ‘strength and conditioning’ training programme in Guyana which saw several sport persons receiving certificates of participation.

Director of Sports, Christopher Jones said that Dr. Pierce expressed an interest in establishing a programme at the University of Guyana that would train persons and issue them with a certificate that would be recognized regionally.

Over the years, the University of Guyana has produced athletes of exceptional standards. In 2016, three students were awarded scholarships to study in Jamaica at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus. The scholarships were awarded due to the exceptional performance they demonstrated while representing the University at athletics meets at the UWI

Jones noted that the sports programme will see the NSC exploring ways to upgrade the ground on the Turkeyen campus.

According to the Sport Director, the National Sports Commission will be working along with UG to complete their lawn tennis court. Jones pointed out that the construction of the court started some years ago but remains incomplete due to the lack of funds.

In the 2017 National Budget, the sum of $978.180M was allocated for sports development.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite